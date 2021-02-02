Facebook and Instagram kick off #BuyBlack initiative

Back in November Facebook and Instagram launched an initiative to support Black-owned businesses with the initiative #BuyBlack Friday.

The social media giant promised to use its platforms to elevate Black voices and businesses and in February is celebrating Black History Month, raising awareness and inspiring action across the Facebook app, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook is also sharing an update on the commitments it made last June, including 200 million dollars to support Black-owned businesses and organisations as part of a broader 1.1 billion dollar investment in Black and diverse suppliers and communities in the US.

Black History Month will bring attention to Black-owned brands and boost to Black-owned businesses, many of which where buoyed by sales during the civil rights protests. According to Google, searches for “Black owned businesses near me” reached an all-time high last June. The goal is to keep the momentum going.