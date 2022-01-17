FALKE Legwear Autumn/Winter 2022/2023

Women’s Legwear

Matter & Soul

With the Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 collection, FALKE explores a new sensitivity towards the diverse elements of our nature and thematises the soulfulness of inanimate things. The healing effect and energy of materials such as stones, roots, shells or feathers and their radiance on people, but also non-physical aspects such as the interplay of light and darkness, represent the origin of the seasonal inspiration.

The use of opaque elements and transparencies as well as the all-over patterning of the FALKE Floating tights is inspired by the lightness of air and feathers.

The combination of transparency and opacity is also the defining design element of the fashionable FALKE Harmonize fine knee-high. The vertical plating is reminiscent of twigs on a transparent relief and is a real eye-catcher with simple looks.

The FALKE Artist Leaves tights find their inspiration in autumn leaves. The romantic lace design makes them an elegant must-have for the season.

The graphic line pattern in a net look of the FALKE Shadow Game tights symbolises the play of light and shadow. The high-quality workmanship and perfect FALKE fit round off the style perfectly.

The subtle pattern of the FALKE Pebble is reminiscent of the shapes of pebbles. The ruffled cuff gives the socks a particularly feminine look.

Inspired by the structured surface of shells, the FALKE Seashell sock with its nubby look and harmonious, calm colour scheme can be combined in many ways.

Inspired by the structure of a bird's nest, consisting of delicate twigs and feathers, the FALKE Sweet Intimacy bootsock impresses with its voluminous look and the use of hairy yarn. Thanks to the high-quality and warming material composition with alpaca wool, it also convinces with a pleasant wearing feeling.

Mens' Legwear

Matter & Soul

In terms of materials, recycled yarns made of cotton, cashmere, viscose and wool as well as organic cotton are used in the season's articles. Warm, earthy colours are complemented with cool and stronger shades, resulting in a harmonious overall picture.

The fashionably interpreted striped pattern of the FALKE Sensitive Rooted sock is reminiscent of the annual rings of a tree. The colour-contrasting, plain-coloured waistband and heel and toe area blend perfectly into the design of the sock. The combination of climate-regulating wool and cotton also ensures a comfortable feel and makes it a perfect everyday companion.

The intricate knitted pattern of the FALKE Sensitive Wrapped combines classic stripes with a slightly watercolour-like colour gradient. This makes reference to water as a form of matter. The perfect FALKE fit and the use of cotton ensure optimal wearing comfort.

The plain-coloured FALKE Sensitive Packaging sock impresses with a three-dimensional knitted pattern and a pressure-free comfort waistband. The use of paper yarn subtly links the design to the collection theme and also gives it a special feel.

The FALKE Changed Light sock in silk exudes a feeling of luxury on the skin. This also ensures that the unusual and at the same time tonally simple pattern shines through light reflections. The sheen of the fibres makes the sock a particularly elegant eye-catcher.

FALKE Baby & Kids

Classic and bright basic colours are complemented this season by harmonious, light and pastel shades. In addition to the seasonal articles of the three capsules Let's Dance, Country Life and Winter Delights, the FALKE Baby & Kids Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 collection also offers numerous popular basic articles as well as exciting Christmas specials and special gifting ideas.

The theme of music characterises the designs of the Let's Dance capsule in this collection. A dancing disco ball made of slightly shiny thermal transfer foil on the FALKE Disco Ball sock, a cheerful music-making band consisting of different animals on the FALKE Marching Band socks and the children's home sock FALKE Dancing Notes with all-over note design and anti-slip nubs on the sole invite you to sing, dance and make music. Musical animals and notes also characterise the designs of the FALKE Baby articles in this capsule.

FALKE

The exciting animal and plant world of our nature is the inspiration for the Country Life capsule. The FALKE Country Flower sock with its discreet floral motif and frilly edging, the FALKE Flower Cable tights with their elegant cable pattern and playful floral design, and the FALKE Country Deer sock with its sweet deer motif and delicate edging have a particularly girly design. The FALKE Beaver Check is a more robust design. Here, a cute beaver applied in structured thermal transfer foil gnaws at the check pattern of the sock. The colour-contrasting cuff blends in perfectly with the sock's fun design. Mummy and baby badgers, ladybirds and shamrocks as well as cheerful acorns adorn the baby socks and tights in this theme.

Perfect for the coldest time of the year, the Winter Delights capsule styles ensure cosy warm feet. The new interpretation of the classic Norwegian pattern with snowmen, icebergs and snowflakes on the FALKE Winter Fair Isle makes you long for winter. For exciting outdoor activities, the little ones are well equipped with the FALKE Active Wintersports socks with skiers and snowboarders against a snowy winter landscape. The wintry snowflake design of the FALKE Cosy Snowflake invites both a walk in the snow and cosy cuddling at home.