Fashion Agent Finding Companies Anton Dell and FashionNet Merge

Fashion consultancies Anton Dell and FashionNet have merged to form FashionNet/Anton Dell Established in 1994 in London, Anton Dell is a leader in helping fashion brands to find agents globally, with an expansive network of sales partners around the world. Over the last 28 years the expert team has supported over 1000 brands to find agents in 30 countries including MaxMara, French Connection and Ecco Shoes.

Established in 2020, Toronto based FashionNet provides a 360-degree service supporting brands to grow internationally. With an international team across North America, Europe and the Middle East, the offering includes connecting with wholesalers, strategy development, export plans, range development and planning. Clients include Jim Rickey, Nicce and Ideal of Sweden.

Under the leadership of Mark Boloten and Jan Brabers, FashionNet/Anton Dell will provide a specialised and unique service to fashion brands which is unparalleled in the industry. By joining forces, the new formed company offers a full-scale range of services that are success factors in a brands global expansion.

Jan Brabers and Mark Boloten, Founders of FashionNet and CEO’s at FashionNet/Anton Dell said:

"For 27 years Anton Dell through his pioneering work has been the “go to place” for Fashion brands worldwide to find agents, Mark and Jan whose own consultancy FashionNet started only 2.5 years ago in this short time are recognized by the fashion profession for their expertise in helping fashion brands find competitive ways to grow their business in new markets through their elevated full-service packages

By bringing these two companies together Anton Mark and Jan will be offering an unrivalled professional service by utilising the knowledge, experience, and skillset of the two teams working in tandem.

Currently they have a presence in not just Canada and UK but additionally with service teams in Switzerland, France and Istanbul, they will help to maintain and further develop the highest standards worldwide."

Anton Dell, Founder of Anton Dell Consultancy and Executive Advisor at FashionNet/Anton Dell Consulting said:

“In todays world the opportunity to embrace the expertise and professional know how of a younger team with knowledge and understanding of not just fashion but the many new technological tools available is something that will only improve the level of help we can offer to brands worldwide."