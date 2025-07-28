Fashion braces for a 15 percent tariff in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Deal’

The fashion industry has always been attuned to the political currents that ripple through global commerce, and is once again realigning its seams. This weekend, a long-anticipated agreement between the United States and the European Union appeared to put an end to the looming threat of a full-blown trade war. As reported by Politico, negotiations culminated in the Trump administration backing down from its proposed 30 percent blanket tariffs on EU goods, settling instead on a 15 percent rate contingent upon a 600 billion dollar investment pledge from the EU into the U.S. economy.

For fashion professionals on both sides of the Atlantic, the deal may offer a narrow sigh of relief, but it is far from a victory lap.

A tailored compromise

The 15 percent tariff, while less punitive than feared, is still three times higher than the WTO-bound tariff ceilings that once governed transatlantic trade in luxury and apparel. According to Reuters, most European fashion houses, especially the smaller and mid-sized brands that make up the backbone of the luxury ecosystem, will be unable to absorb the impact without strategic shifts in pricing or sourcing. For them, relocating production to the U.S., à la LVMH’s recent Louis Vuitton factory initiative in Texas, remains impossible: the skills, craftsmanship, and supply networks developed over decades in ateliers across Florence, Paris, and Antwerp are not so easily transferred.

UBS estimates that for luxury brands, a 15 percent tariff on exports to the U.S. will force price increases of around 2 percent in the U.S. market, or approximately 1 percent globally, in order to avoid widening regional price gaps. If brands fail to adjust pricing, the impact could shave off up to 3 percent from earnings before interest and tax. These figures are not insignificant in an industry already navigating thin margins, softening demand in China, and rising production costs driven by inflation and sustainability commitments.

The limits of expansion

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, has emerged as one of the more pragmatic actors in the tariff saga. His intense lobbying efforts with EU leaders were widely credited for helping to de-escalate the transatlantic standoff. And last week, he made headlines by announcing plans for a second Louis Vuitton factory in Texas. an expansion designed to curry favour with U.S. policymakers while insulating the brand from future tariff volatility.

But the Arnault playbook is not one that other European maisons can easily emulate. As Reuters notes, building out a comparable production site in the U.S. would require a transfer of skills, infrastructure, and creative capital that most brands neither possess nor can afford to replicate. For smaller labels, the 15 percent tariff could serve as a de facto answer to how to price goods for the US market.

Sustainable fashion at risk

While heritage houses may have the financial ballast to weather such storms, independent and sustainability-focused labels stand to suffer more acutely. Many of these brands operate on tight margins, prioritising ethical production and traceable sourcing over cost efficiency. The added burden of tariffs could squeeze them out of key export markets or force compromises that clash with their core values.

In an industry already under pressure to deliver environmental progress, the return of trade protectionism complicates the balance sheet. Shifting to lower-tariff production hubs in Asia may lower costs but increases the carbon footprint, pitting economic survival against sustainability pledges.

Pricing power

Some brands are likely to respond with selective price hikes, targeting hero products or high-visibility items that are less price-sensitive. Others will explore nearshoring or dual-sourcing strategies, splitting production between the EU and tariff-exempt locations. For global retailers, the tariff structure may influence distribution decisions, potentially favouring U.S.-based warehouses or adjusting inventory mix to prioritise domestic-sourced lines.

The broader backdrop

This weekend’s deal, though modest in scope, signals a broader recalibration of U.S.-EU trade under Trump’s revived leadership. The populist economic nationalism that defined his first term is once again at play, with tariffs cast not as punitive measures but as tools of leverage in securing strategic investments.

As the BBC points out, American consumers, already wearied by the rising cost of living, may soon feel the impact of higher-priced European goods. And while Asian and European stock markets climbed on Monday following news of the deal (Financial Times, July 28), the longer-term implications for the fashion sector remain uncertain.

For the moment, fashion’s response is pragmatic: absorb what can be absorbed, adjust what must be adjusted, and prepare for a world where trade, like trend, is fickle. The industry has always thrived on volatility, but few runway reports could have predicted tariffs as the season’s dominant theme.