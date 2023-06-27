Fashion Education Network launches dedicated sites for education news

The Fashion Education Network is a space for schools and educators from various well-known fashion schools to share the most relevant and up-to-date news and knowledge. The platform aims to move the industry forward by providing emerging talents with the connections and resources they need to build a bright future in fashion. Therefore, to further facilitate access to local specific news on the most recent developments in fashion education, FashionUnited recently launched local pages for country-specific fashion education news in Europe. The Special Education Pages enable industry enthusiasts to stay up to date on the latest news in the fashion education scene relevant to their respective country, and provided in their local language.

FashionUnited's Special Education Pages serve as a comprehensive hub for all matters related to fashion education in each country. This includes: graduate fashion shows, the latest fashion programs, ongoing summer courses and fashion design competitions, bridging the gap between education and the industry. They gather information about students' latest developments in fashion and the academic progress of the sector, allowing educators and professionals to gain new knowledge and keep abreast of trends in the fashion learning environment.

The country-specific pages also feature valuable resources such as the Fashion School and Course Directory, which provides a detailed overview of leading fashion institutions and programmes, as well as a global Internship Directory, featuring a cohesive catalog of career opportunities in different locations. Furthermore, the pages can be easily accessed through the local main FashionUnited website in the side menu. By providing these features, the Special Education Page offers readers access to news articles in their local language and helpful features related to fashion education.

As the global leading B2B network, FashionUnited provides valuable content and insights about the industry. Connecting over one million fashion professionals and enthusiasts each month, the platform offers the most recent fashion news, supporting readers in expanding their knowledge and easily navigating through the most recent happenings in fashion.

Visit the local Special Education Page and explore an array of educational information, resources and inspiring content.