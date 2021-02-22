Fashion Forward: What’s Next for Omnichannel Retail

For fashion brands, the seismic shift to e-commerce is here to stay. Yet stores have a vital, ongoing role to play. The store experience must evolve, however, just as the online experience must be reimagined in a more “physical” way. Retailers that can successfully integrate online and offline assets will be better able to thrive in a post-COVID world of convenience-driven commerce.

What you'll learn:

Major consumer trends impacting fashion retailers

The importance of trust, customer communication and taking feedback seriously

Why stores aren’t going away but how they're likely to change

How your data drives digital discovery

Why local is the core of your brand experience