Fashion Forward: What’s Next for Omnichannel Retail
For fashion brands, the seismic shift to e-commerce is here to stay. Yet stores have a vital, ongoing role to play. The store experience must evolve, however, just as the online experience must be reimagined in a more “physical” way. Retailers that can successfully integrate online and offline assets will be better able to thrive in a post-COVID world of convenience-driven commerce.

What you'll learn:

  • Major consumer trends impacting fashion retailers
  • The importance of trust, customer communication and taking feedback seriously
  • Why stores aren’t going away but how they're likely to change
  • How your data drives digital discovery
  • Why local is the core of your brand experience

Join our webinar on 11 March 2021, 4:00 PM (GMT) and learn about tactical recommendations for retailers. You can register for free now .

