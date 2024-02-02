Fashioning a greener tomorrow: TENCEL’s innovative partnerships in apparel

When it comes to climate action, more consumers are no longer content with a passive approach. They are asking brands to not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also adopt tangible solutions for positive planetary impact, according to Mintel’s 2024 Global Consumer Trend report. Fashion brands are rising to this goal, addressing the negative effects of decades-long industrial processes through innovations and collaborations. One approach that is gaining traction is the adoption of responsibly made fibers such as TENCEL™ Lyocell Modal fibers [1]. Produced by Lenzing, a leading global specialist in wood-based fibers, these fibers offer a fossil-free alternative that helps maintain – and even excel – product quality while keeping the planet at heart.

In 2023, the TENCEL™ Outdoor Fabric collection made waves at the Munich Performance Day and Functional Fabric Fair in Portland. The collection aligns with the elevating appeal for circularity and fossil fuel reduction. The fibers come with high-performance attributes while being soft and biodegradable [2].

By year-end, the first-ever synthetic-free footwear uppers and fabrics were also unveiled. Made of ProWeave™ technology and TENCEL™ Lyocell Filament, a bespoke shoe upper was introduced for a high-performance trainer collection.

Riding on the success of the innovative footwear component, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers made way into a partnership with Recyc Leather and GANNI on a boot collection launching early this year. The fibers are incorporated into Recyc Leather’s next-generation material Pélinova®, an alternative to traditional leather, for GANNI’s Slouchy Boots. With the distinct properties of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers such as long-lasting comfort and functionality, this footwear collection spurs the application of recycled leather alternatives spanning home textiles, furniture, automobile interiors, and the luxury segment.

We are excited to join forces with Lenzing and Recyc Leather and introduce an eco-conscious footwear collection, encouraging the use of responsible materials within the industry and the consumption of planet-friendly products in the market. Lauren Bartley, Chief Sustainability Officer at GANNI

“As the first brand to apply Pélinova®, we have the privilege to probe into the masterwork of Recyc Leather that turns pre-consumer recycled leather into a strong ingredient which is applied to our Slouchy Boots. Together with the unique features of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, our upcoming boot collection is confidently equipped with enhanced flexibility, durability and environmental friendliness.”

Before welcoming the GANNI’s collection, Lenzing also announced a new processing technique of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers tailored to create stretch fabrics that not only offer better comfort for wearers but also serve as a fossil-free alternative with exceptional stretch and recovery properties.

Behind these ingenious launches are time, capital and manpower invested in research and development, and they are not overlooked. The industry is recognising and rewarding brands that are endeavouring to be more ethical and eco-responsible.

Outdoor clothing brands icebreaker was bestowed the ISPO awards last year. New Zealand brand icebreaker was praised for its lightweight, plastic-free and quick-drying mid-layer hoodie, produced using TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers as one of the main fibre ingredients.

On top of that, the Scandinavian Outdoor Award 2023 was awarded to UpHillSport for its ‘REPO Trekking 4-layer Drytech M4’ socks, made using TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers produced with REFIBRA™ technology as one of its material components alongside merino wool.

“Their efforts deserve all the applause, and we are very proud of everyone who aspires to refine our products for the better good. As these partners brought home their trophies, we hope it brings more attention to the planet-friendly materials – they are the keys to a greener, better future where nature and we can both thrive.”

We are overjoyed to see brands who have chosen to use our fibers achieving international recognition. Caroline Ledl, Senior Director, Global Product & Application Management, Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG.

Lenzing encourages involvement in responsible production and practices [3]. Platforms such as the Premiere Vision Paris (PV Paris), scheduled for 6–8 February this year, provide an opportunity for all players in the textile value chain to come together for professional and technological exchanges. During the event, Lenzing will share about their new claims, which customers can leverage to help build end-consumers trust and guide them to make conscious purchasing decisions. Meanwhile, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, which has been applied with REFIBRA™ technology since 2023, will make an appearance and showcase its capability. Joined by GANNI and Recyc Leather, Lenzing will attend a PV Paris panel discussion to share their experiences and demonstrate how companies can join forces to create quality products for consumers with high environmental awareness.

Footnotes [1] The wood used as raw material for all TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers is sourced from controlled or certified origins meeting FSC® (FSC-C041246) or PEFC (PEFC/06-33-92) standards, following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy.

[2] LENZING™ Lyocell and Modal standard fibers are certified by TÜV Austria as biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine environments, and compostable under home and industrial conditions.

[3] Lenzing was the first cellulosic fiber producer to commit to the Science Based Targets (SBT) – progressing a set of best practices and goals developed to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.