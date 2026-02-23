Fast-growing fashion brand? Here’s how a 3PL can scale up your logistics

E-commerce already accounts for 21% of all fashion purchases worldwide. And with the global fashion e-commerce industry expected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, growth has never been more accessible for ambitious fashion and lifestyle brands.

However, there’s one key roadblock that brands need to consider to ensure their dreams of success don’t bite the dust: fashion e-commerce logistics. Read on to learn how working with a third-party logistics (3PL) provider can streamline the path to success.

Professionalising your e-commerce fashion logistics

As your brand’s reach and reputation grow, it’s vital to have logistics capabilities in place that can scale up to meet demand without compromising the customer experience. And while many successful direct-to-consumer (D2C) success stories began with in-house operations, there often comes a point when outsourcing is the best option.

For emerging brands that have achieved early success, rapid growth can often expose gaps in your supply chain. This may impact the quality of the customer experience at the very moment when you most need to make a great impression. For example, you might run out of storage space, lack the necessary systems and technology to track orders efficiently, or struggle with manual processes like picking and packing that are slowing you down. That’s where a 3PL can add real value, bringing the expertise, infrastructure and advanced technology to help brands increase output efficiently without losing momentum.

In short, working with a 3PL means you don’t have to worry about the complexities of logistics – from warehousing to transportation and returns management – freeing you up to focus on what you do best: developing your products and growing your brand. So, what factors should you consider when deciding whether a 3PL is right for you?

Credits: Bleckmann

Benefit from a range of specialist services

With dedicated teams of experienced personnel and the latest technology, fashion-specialist 3PLs are set up to ensure that items always arrive in perfect condition. For instance, specialist fulfilment techniques such as garment-on-hanger transportation ensure items reach your customers without a crease. Meanwhile, dedicated quality control and repair services can be vital in mitigating the cost of handling returns.

But a fashion-specialist 3PL can be much more than just a warehousing and transportation partner. Indeed, a dedicated fashion e-commerce fulfilment partner should provide a range of logistics solutions to address the unique needs of fashion and lifestyle brands. These can include returns management and quality control, as well as value-added services such as product photography, repacking and personalisation.

Seamless customer service when it counts

Managing seasonal peaks in demand can be a particularly acute logistical challenge for smaller brands that fulfil orders in-house, especially during high-pressure periods such as Black Friday or summer sales. Specialist fashion and lifestyle 3PLs, on the other hand, have the infrastructure and resources to handle exceptional volumes with ease.

By working with a 3PL, you’ll also benefit from their expertise in handling dramatic spikes in demand. There’s no substitute for years of operational experience during the busiest moments in the shopping calendar. Specialist 3PLs know exactly when to hire temporary staff and how to train them, when to begin the planning process, how to forecast demand and how best to optimise operations while sales are underway to help your brand perform optimally.

Credits: Bleckmann

How can a 3PL facilitate global expansion?

For a smaller brand without a logistics partner, fulfilling orders in your home market may be achievable. But wider geographic expansion can be more difficult. For example, if you want to take a UK-based brand to continental Europe, or a Benelux-based brand to the US market, a 3PL with global reach can be the key to facilitating your growth.

Leveraging an established network of relationships with both freight forwarders and last-mile fulfilment partners, an established 3PL makes entering new markets much more accessible for emerging brands. They can also help you to navigate the complexities of shipping to many international markets by providing support with customs compliance.

Unlocking a network of fashion industry marketplaces

In addition to developing and streamlining your logistics operations, a fashion-specialist 3PL can also use its industry relationships to open up new markets and distribution channels for your brand. For example, Bleckmann has established relationships with leading online retail platforms in the US such as Macy’s, Tillys and Saks Fifth Avenue.

By making use of a 3PL’s industry networks, smaller brands can increase their market visibility and potentially begin selling their products on these third-party sites without having to directly navigate complexities such as IT integration and customs compliance. This enables streamlined access to millions of customers, helping your brand increase its sales and improve brand awareness in new markets.

Credits: Bleckmann

A fashion-specialist 3PL: Your strategic growth partner

The benefits of partnering with a 3PL go far beyond the operational. With a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver customer excellence at scale, they can act as a true business partner to your brand. Working with a 3PL partner isn’t just about scaling up your operations or making your logistics more efficient. It’s also about gaining access to years (or even decades) of expertise, a vast network of connections and specialist services that can help your brand grow. With all these benefits, having the right logistics partner can be critical to your long-term success.