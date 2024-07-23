Fenty Beauty partners with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Pop icon and seasoned businesswoman Rihanna has announced her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty's partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in true style.

In an Instagram photo, a nod to her previous trip to Paris, Rihanna replaced her partner A$AP Rocky with a giant Fenty Beauty lip gloss, making the long-awaited collaboration official. The caption, simple and punchy, proclaimed: "Proud to announce Fenty Beauty as a premium partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games baby!!!".

This major partnership marks another milestone in Fenty Beauty’s meteoric rise. The brand, known for its commitment to inclusion and diversity, aligns with the values ​​of the Olympic Games.

As part of the collaboration, Fenty Beauty will provide 600 young volunteers at the Victory Ceremony with makeup kits and expert advice to help them achieve their beauty goals. A gesture that reflects Rihanna's ambition to make beauty accessible to all, "regardless of their origins, culture, skin colour or style."

Beyond its sporting aspect, this partnership highlights Rihanna's growing influence in the world of fashion and business, with the singer demonstrating her keen sense of marketing and her talent for creating buzz.

Evidence of such could already be seen in a prior sporting collaboration between Rihanna and the NFL, for which the singer performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Mid performance, Rihanna pulled out a Fenty Beauty product to mimic touching up her makeup, leading to an 833 percent rise in Google searches for Fenty Beauty alone and making it the fourth most searched topic of the evening.