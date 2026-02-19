FIRE: One Platform Uniting Preorder and Reorder in Wholesale
Fashion wholesale is entering a new era. Demand is harder to forecast, retail partners expect faster reactions, and capital efficiency has become mission-critical for fashion brands worldwide.
Yet inside many organisations, preorder and reorder still live in separate systems.
Preorders are captured in showrooms or dedicated preorder tools.
Reorders are handled later via ERP systems, separate B2B portals, emails, or spreadsheets.
Sell-out data arrives delayed, fragmented, or not at all.
What should be a continuous wholesale sales cycle is split across multiple tools.
The result: missed revenue, excess inventory, slow decisions – and sales teams operating without a real-time view of customer demand.
This is exactly the problem FIRE was built to solve.
Two Processes. Two Systems. One Structural Bottleneck.
In many fashion brands today, wholesale operations still look like this:
- Preorders handled via digital or physical showrooms
- Customer data stored in CRM systems
- Products, prices, and availability managed in ERP
- Reorders coordinated via separate B2B portals, email, or PDFs
- Performance reports delivered days or weeks later
- Excel acting as the glue between everything
Each tool works on its own. Together, they create friction.
The consequences are costly:
- Preorders rely heavily on experience instead of real market data
- Reorders arrive too late or lack precision
- Sales teams spend time on administration instead of customers
- Management lacks a live view of wholesale performance
- Dead stock builds up while bestsellers run out
Preorder defines how a season starts.
Reorder determines how profitable it becomes.
Yet most fashion brands still manage them separately.
FIRE Reconnects Wholesale into One Continuous Cycle
FIRE unites preorder and reorder in one central system: FIRE Core.
Instead of disconnected phases, FIRE creates an end-to-end fashion wholesale workflow:
- Digital collections for preorder
- Centralised order management
- Retail sell-out integration
- Intelligent reorder recommendations based on real performance
- Real-time visibility for sales, operations, and management
Planning and execution finally live in the same place.
One-Stop-Shop Across the Entire B2B Sales Process
FIRE acts as a true one-stop shop across the entire B2B wholesale journey – from sell-in to sell-out.
Instead of fragmented tools for collection presentation, ordering, forecasting, inventory, and retail enablement, FIRE covers every step in one unified platform:
- Market and customer insights for targeted sell-in
- Digital collection presentation via the Digital Showroom
- Preorder and order management in FIRE Core
- Demand forecasting and production planning
- Retail sell-out analysis and performance monitoring
- Inventory visibility and intelligent replenishment
- Collaborative promotions and upselling
- B2B portal for retail partners including product knowledge and self-service reorders
Sell-in and sell-out are no longer separate processes.
They become one connected workflow.
The result is a fully integrated wholesale operating model that aligns sales, planning, inventory, and retail execution in real time.
One Core System for Preorder and Reorder
A decisive difference with FIRE is that preorder and reorder are not managed in separate environments.
Both live inside FIRE Core.
Instead of operating multiple systems for showroom, B2B, and reorder, brands run one central wholesale platform – connected to ERP through a single interface via FIRE’s proprietary middleware.
This delivers:
- One ERP connection instead of multiple integrations
- One customer view instead of fragmented data across tools
- One product universe for preorder and reorder
- One shared data foundation for planning and execution
Sales teams instantly see, per customer:
- What has been preordered
- What has already been reordered
- Current availability and inventory
- Historical sell-out performance
- Open opportunities for replenishment and upselling
Everything in one place.
No switching between showroom tools, B2B portals, and ERP systems.
Just one interface with full transparency across the entire customer journey.
Planning Becomes Predictable
Because preorder and reorder are managed centrally in FIRE Core, brands gain a level of planning accuracy fragmented setups simply cannot deliver.
They can:
- Analyse preorder and reorder behaviour per customer in one timeline
- Understand real demand patterns across seasons
- Identify early where volumes shift from preorder to reorder
- Forecast production and replenishment using combined data
- Reduce overproduction while protecting availability on fast movers
Wholesale planning is no longer based on isolated preorder figures or delayed reorder reports.
It is driven by a complete picture of customer demand.
This transforms wholesale from reactive execution into proactive steering.
From Gut Feeling to Data-Driven Sales Decisions
FIRE connects preorder and reorder directly with retail sell-out.
Sales teams immediately understand:
- Which styles perform on the shop floor
- Which sizes rotate fastest
- Where assortment gaps emerge
- Which customers need replenishment now
These insights flow straight back into sales execution:
- Preorders are enriched with historical sell-out intelligence
- Reorders are triggered based on real retail performance
- Upselling opportunities are identified automatically
- Replenishment is prioritised instead of distributed generically
Sales decisions move from retrospective reporting to operational steering.
Turning Reorder into a Revenue Engine
In many organisations, reorder is still treated as an administrative follow-up.
With FIRE, reorder becomes a strategic growth lever.
By combining inventory data, sell-out performance, and AI-supported recommendations, FIRE enables:
- Automated replenishment proposals
- Prioritisation based on retail space productivity
- Early detection of sell-through trends
- Targeted allocation of available stock
The result:
- Higher reorder rates
- Better stock distribution
- Fewer markdowns
- Reduced dead stock
Reorder evolves from reaction to revenue driver.
Practical Impact: What FIRE Achieved for an International Growth Fashion Brand
After implementing FIRE, an international fashion brand with approximately CHF 200 million in wholesale revenue achieved measurable results within 12 months:
Business Impact
- +6.1 % preorder revenue through data-driven sales decisions
- –34 % physical samples thanks to the digital showroom and 3D product visualisation
- –30 % order meeting time due to centralised data availability
- +11.8 % reorder rate based on real sell-out performance
- –17 % markdowns and dead stock through improved quantity management
Financial Impact (annualised)
- Approx. CHF 12.2 million in additional wholesale revenue
- Around CHF 0.9 million in savings on samples and logistics
- Over CHF 5.6 million less capital tied up in inventory
ESG Impact
- More than 48,000 avoided physical sample pieces
- Significantly reduced transport movements between showrooms and markets
- Measurable CO₂ reduction across sampling and order processes
Why Acting Now Matters
The pressure on fashion wholesale continues to rise:
- Demand is becoming less predictable
- Capital tie-up is increasing
- Retail risk is growing
- Margins are under constant pressure
Optimising individual tools is no longer enough.
Brands that unite preorder and reorder today benefit from:
- Faster decision cycles
- Higher forecast quality
- Improved retail productivity
- Stronger retail partnerships
- Measurable revenue growth with less risk
Conclusion
Preorder without reorder is planning without reality.
Reorder without preorder is reaction without strategy.
The future belongs to fashion brands that connect both in one system.
FIRE makes this possible.
Not as another tool – but as a unified wholesale platform that brings preorder, reorder, sell-out, planning, and execution together.
FIRE — One platform uniting preorder and reorder in wholesale.
About FIRE
FIRE is the leading software platform for fashion wholesale digitalisation.
The solution digitalises the entire process from preorder to sell-out, connects all relevant ERP systems via proprietary middleware, and delivers measurable performance in record time:
- End-to-end fashion wholesale platform
- Preorder & reorder intelligence
- Digital showroom & order management
- Retail sell-out integration & performance analytics
- Independent middleware for any ERP landscape
- Go-live in weeks instead of months
FIRE is used by leading fashion brands across Europe and worldwide to make wholesale truly scalable.
Discover how wholesale works when it actually works:
