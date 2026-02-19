FIRE: One Platform Uniting Preorder and Reorder in Wholesale

Fashion wholesale is entering a new era. Demand is harder to forecast, retail partners expect faster reactions, and capital efficiency has become mission-critical for fashion brands worldwide.

Yet inside many organisations, preorder and reorder still live in separate systems.

Preorders are captured in showrooms or dedicated preorder tools.

Reorders are handled later via ERP systems, separate B2B portals, emails, or spreadsheets.

Sell-out data arrives delayed, fragmented, or not at all.

What should be a continuous wholesale sales cycle is split across multiple tools.

The result: missed revenue, excess inventory, slow decisions – and sales teams operating without a real-time view of customer demand.

This is exactly the problem FIRE was built to solve.

Two Processes. Two Systems. One Structural Bottleneck.

In many fashion brands today, wholesale operations still look like this:

Preorders handled via digital or physical showrooms

Customer data stored in CRM systems

Products, prices, and availability managed in ERP

Reorders coordinated via separate B2B portals, email, or PDFs

Performance reports delivered days or weeks later

Excel acting as the glue between everything

Each tool works on its own. Together, they create friction.

The consequences are costly:

Preorders rely heavily on experience instead of real market data

Reorders arrive too late or lack precision

Sales teams spend time on administration instead of customers

Management lacks a live view of wholesale performance

Dead stock builds up while bestsellers run out

Preorder defines how a season starts.

Reorder determines how profitable it becomes.

Yet most fashion brands still manage them separately.

FIRE Reconnects Wholesale into One Continuous Cycle

FIRE unites preorder and reorder in one central system: FIRE Core.

Instead of disconnected phases, FIRE creates an end-to-end fashion wholesale workflow:

Digital collections for preorder

Centralised order management

Retail sell-out integration

Intelligent reorder recommendations based on real performance

Real-time visibility for sales, operations, and management

Planning and execution finally live in the same place.

One-Stop-Shop Across the Entire B2B Sales Process

FIRE acts as a true one-stop shop across the entire B2B wholesale journey – from sell-in to sell-out.

Instead of fragmented tools for collection presentation, ordering, forecasting, inventory, and retail enablement, FIRE covers every step in one unified platform:

Market and customer insights for targeted sell-in

Digital collection presentation via the Digital Showroom

Preorder and order management in FIRE Core

Demand forecasting and production planning

Retail sell-out analysis and performance monitoring

Inventory visibility and intelligent replenishment

Collaborative promotions and upselling

B2B portal for retail partners including product knowledge and self-service reorders

Sell-in and sell-out are no longer separate processes.

They become one connected workflow.

The result is a fully integrated wholesale operating model that aligns sales, planning, inventory, and retail execution in real time.

One Core System for Preorder and Reorder

A decisive difference with FIRE is that preorder and reorder are not managed in separate environments.

Both live inside FIRE Core.

Instead of operating multiple systems for showroom, B2B, and reorder, brands run one central wholesale platform – connected to ERP through a single interface via FIRE’s proprietary middleware.

This delivers:

One ERP connection instead of multiple integrations

One customer view instead of fragmented data across tools

One product universe for preorder and reorder

One shared data foundation for planning and execution

Sales teams instantly see, per customer:

What has been preordered

What has already been reordered

Current availability and inventory

Historical sell-out performance

Open opportunities for replenishment and upselling

Everything in one place.

No switching between showroom tools, B2B portals, and ERP systems.

Just one interface with full transparency across the entire customer journey.

Planning Becomes Predictable

Because preorder and reorder are managed centrally in FIRE Core, brands gain a level of planning accuracy fragmented setups simply cannot deliver.

They can:

Analyse preorder and reorder behaviour per customer in one timeline

Understand real demand patterns across seasons

Identify early where volumes shift from preorder to reorder

Forecast production and replenishment using combined data

Reduce overproduction while protecting availability on fast movers

Wholesale planning is no longer based on isolated preorder figures or delayed reorder reports.

It is driven by a complete picture of customer demand.

This transforms wholesale from reactive execution into proactive steering.

From Gut Feeling to Data-Driven Sales Decisions

FIRE connects preorder and reorder directly with retail sell-out.

Sales teams immediately understand:

Which styles perform on the shop floor

Which sizes rotate fastest

Where assortment gaps emerge

Which customers need replenishment now

These insights flow straight back into sales execution:

Preorders are enriched with historical sell-out intelligence

Reorders are triggered based on real retail performance

Upselling opportunities are identified automatically

Replenishment is prioritised instead of distributed generically

Sales decisions move from retrospective reporting to operational steering.

Turning Reorder into a Revenue Engine

In many organisations, reorder is still treated as an administrative follow-up.

With FIRE, reorder becomes a strategic growth lever.

By combining inventory data, sell-out performance, and AI-supported recommendations, FIRE enables:

Automated replenishment proposals

Prioritisation based on retail space productivity

Early detection of sell-through trends

Targeted allocation of available stock

The result:

Higher reorder rates

Better stock distribution

Fewer markdowns

Reduced dead stock

Reorder evolves from reaction to revenue driver.

Practical Impact: What FIRE Achieved for an International Growth Fashion Brand

After implementing FIRE, an international fashion brand with approximately CHF 200 million in wholesale revenue achieved measurable results within 12 months:

Business Impact

+6.1 % preorder revenue through data-driven sales decisions

–34 % physical samples thanks to the digital showroom and 3D product visualisation

–30 % order meeting time due to centralised data availability

+11.8 % reorder rate based on real sell-out performance

–17 % markdowns and dead stock through improved quantity management

Financial Impact (annualised)

Approx. CHF 12.2 million in additional wholesale revenue

Around CHF 0.9 million in savings on samples and logistics

Over CHF 5.6 million less capital tied up in inventory

ESG Impact

More than 48,000 avoided physical sample pieces

Significantly reduced transport movements between showrooms and markets

Measurable CO₂ reduction across sampling and order processes

Why Acting Now Matters

The pressure on fashion wholesale continues to rise:

Demand is becoming less predictable

Capital tie-up is increasing

Retail risk is growing

Margins are under constant pressure

Optimising individual tools is no longer enough.

Brands that unite preorder and reorder today benefit from:

Faster decision cycles

Higher forecast quality

Improved retail productivity

Stronger retail partnerships

Measurable revenue growth with less risk

Conclusion

Preorder without reorder is planning without reality.

Reorder without preorder is reaction without strategy.

The future belongs to fashion brands that connect both in one system.

FIRE makes this possible.

Not as another tool – but as a unified wholesale platform that brings preorder, reorder, sell-out, planning, and execution together.

FIRE — One platform uniting preorder and reorder in wholesale.

About FIRE

FIRE is the leading software platform for fashion wholesale digitalisation.

The solution digitalises the entire process from preorder to sell-out, connects all relevant ERP systems via proprietary middleware, and delivers measurable performance in record time:

End-to-end fashion wholesale platform

Preorder & reorder intelligence

Digital showroom & order management

Retail sell-out integration & performance analytics

Independent middleware for any ERP landscape

Go-live in weeks instead of months

FIRE is used by leading fashion brands across Europe and worldwide to make wholesale truly scalable.



