First ever Made in Bangladesh Week to showcase latest in RMG sourcing, sustainability and innovations

Time is money and all the more so in the deadline-driven world that is the manufacturing of ready-made garments (RMGs). But how to engage stakeholders long enough to establish meaningful connections and effect change? A week-long event in November wants to achieve this and showcase the sustainability efforts being made by Bangladesh garment makers.

The first ever Made in Bangladesh Week (MIBW), taking place from 12th to 18 November 2022 in Dhaka, aims to present Bangladesh as a world-class apparel manufacturing hub and bring stakeholders from all over the world together.

“The apparel industry in Bangladeshis making significant strides toward sustainable manufacturing and continues to build a resilient ecosystem along the key stakeholders within the supply chain. We believe that sustainability is not only about fulfilling social, ecological and community obligations; it is also about building a strategic coalition among the broader stakeholders toward a sustainable, resilient, modern, fair and equitable supply chain,” commented BGMEA president Faruque Hassan in a press release.

Made in Bangladesh Week to host 17 events

The event will break new ground in terms of scope, scale and ambition as it will host 17 physical events, among them the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, the Dhaka Apparel Expo, Bangladesh Denim Expo and the Fashion Innovation Runway, in addition to conferences, panel discussions, photo exhibitions and factory tours.

Award ceremonies are also part of the event, which is jointly organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), including the Sustainability Leadership Award, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award and the Made in Bangladesh Photography Award. There will also be the global launch of the BGMEA Innovation Centre.

“We are breaking new ground with this seminal event. With fashion sourcing teams and other executives facing constant demands on the time, we wanted to provide a series of physical shows, exhibitions, seminars, networking opportunities, factory tours and much more, all in one location over the course of a few days”, added Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Bangladesh Denim Expo.

Overall, the new event is prepared to host a gathering of more than a thousand people from Bangladesh and abroad, including key stakeholders in the local and global fashion industry like garment and textile manufacturers, trade bodies, policymakers, economists, embassies and journalists.

“In recent years, we have undergone a massive transformation in workplace safety, environmental, sustainability and compliance issues. Our vision for the next decade is to pursue new areas of opportunity, growth, and excellence. Modernisation, innovation, diversification and technological upgrade are vital, as we also prioritise the health, education and well-being of our workers,” emphasised Hassan.