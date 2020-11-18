Five steps to help your fashion and lifestyle wholesale clients sell more

Since the Internet and Social Media have brought magazines to their knees, brands have increasingly had to look elsewhere for the best way to reach an audience. What better way than through your wholesale clients as they have the potential to be great ambassadors for brands. These brands have Instagram, Facebook, websites, and newsletters and have high engagement from their predominantly local audience - and every time they post they will tag your brand and send followers your way. Now they just need some content, so they can lure customers into their stores.

Through our experience and with the help of our Brand Sharing Platform, we have come up with 5 key steps to help fashion and lifestyle brands better serve their wholesale clients with content that’s both relevant and interesting for the end customer. As a result, helping your stockists engage better with their audience in turn will sell more of your product.

Users of Vocast are able to produce this content and push it out to Editors, Influencers and Wholesale Partners in a wholly visual way, eliminating the need for Dropbox, WeTransfer or Google Drive. Through our tool you give your partners a fully branded experience that collects all the analytics and data you need to better understand your audience, including buyers and influencers. Vocast helps you to better manage all of your assets, keeping everything in one place, from Packshots to Campaign Video Content, from 3D files to Press Releases about new collections. Our inbuilt Email Marketing tool enables you to create and send beautiful and informative emails within minutes.

5 key steps:

Content - Let’s start with the content that brands are producing such as campaign shots, look books, and product shots. But next time you do a photo shoot ask yourself which types of photos would my clients want to publish? In our experience most great content originates from the original thought process and inspirations of the designer. Produce photos and video content when you source products. How is it made? Produce content on the production stage of your collection. Who is making it? Or even document the design process, delving deeper into the decisions behind the colors, fabrics, tailoring, prints and other conscious design choices made along the way.

Distributing content - Of course you can send a link via Dropbox when your clients put in an order, but that won't make them use your content. “Think in snacks rather than meals”: Such as sharing small selections of content with a theme at a high frequency. Weekly or biweekly depending on your resources. Do it visually-Everyone in the fashion industry are visual people and they like to be treated accordingly. Impressive emails with links to beautiful content on an inviting visual platform should be just as visually inspiring as the glossiest consumer universe. Copywriting - Don’t forget the words. Inspire them with a few lines for a post accompanied by the images and videos to nudge them to do it immediately rather than next week.

Evaluating - If you have a professional tool, look at the download and engagement metrics to learn what they like and what they don’t. Our experience is that location is better than studio. Make it personal, tell a story. Flatlays are better than cutouts. But your clients are unique and their download behaviour will tell you what they like. Make it into your mantra: The product isn’t sold before our clients sell it.