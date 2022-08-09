FNAD: Connecting Brands and Sales Agencies on a Global Scale

Leading fashion consultants Anton Dell and Fashionnet have joined forces to create a new and stronger company that will help change how fashion brands find agents in the future. Combining the 28 years of experience of Anton Dell with the young team using dynamic and technologically advanced “know-how” of Toronto-based Fashionnet.

Scaling a fashion business for international development can be a tough task, especially if you don’t have the right fashion agent and distributors working for you. But finding your perfect match is easier than you think, as fashion consultancies FashionNet/Anton Dell are the leading industry's matchmakers who are enabling brands to find the right partners to sell their brand globally, no matter how big or small.

The role of the fashion agent is to help brands and designers find new customers, expand into new markets, as well as support with everything from strategy to production, sourcing and logistics. Fashion agents are the “unsung heroes” who navigate the complex world of fashion to bring the creative vision of brands to life on an international scale and keep business going.

However, finding the perfect match is harder than you think, and that’s where experts FashionNet/Anton Dell come into play. Combining more than 28 years of experience, FNAD does the heavy lifting to match brands with the right agent to ensure a solid and profitable partnership for both sides.

“Developing a brand in a new market is a long-term process, having the right agent on your side can make the process more seamless, lower the risks, and help garner orders as quickly as possible,” said Mark Boloten, who co-founded FashionNet with Jan Brabers.

Anton Dell added: “While you could attend trade fairs to find your own buyers and distributors, with FashionNet/Anton Dell we have the connections and established relationships to help get you traction right away – with access to agents in at least 30 countries and a comprehensive network of sales partners around the world. We believe that at least 90 percent of existing agents in the world of fashion are known to us.”

success “Anton Dell has been the ‘go-to place’ for fashion brands worldwide looking for an agent and combining his expertise and contacts with FashionNet means they can help more fashion brands grow their business in new markets, thanks to having an international team across the UK, the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East,” added Boloten.

To maximise success, FNAD works closely with brands to understand their vision, evaluate their current business position, and access their potential opportunities, as well as their aspirations for the future.

“Understanding the DNA of a brand is key to finding the right partner,” explains Dell. “If we don’t understand, we can’t find the right partner and it is important to get it right the first time to help a brand grow.”

Boloten added: “As well as connecting brands with the right agent, we also do so much more for brands, such as creating a custom and targeted export strategy, market analysis, and distribution management to ensure a brand launches seamlessly into a new territory.”

“We also educate brands on what they need to know to expand, how to work in different markets, such as logistics, seasonality, and costings.”

FNAD has the expertise, knowledge, contacts and infrastructure to launch and scale any brand, in any territory. It has supported more than 1,000 brands, from established names including Penny Black, French Connection, Ecco Shoes, Ideal of Sweden, Sand Copenhagen and Garcia to small-to- medium size businesses to find agents in 30 countries.