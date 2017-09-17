Former Mulberry’s creative director’s label gets 1.5 million pounds funding

Hill & Friends, the luxury accessories brand launched by former Mulberry creative director Emma Hill, has received 1.5 million pounds in funding from IW Capital.

The private investment house has reportedly paid 1.5 million pounds for a minority stake in the firm. According to ‘The Sunday Times’, the firm co-founded by former Mulberry marketing chief Georgia Fendley and her then-colleague Emma Hill will use the cash to recruit more staff and improve its website.

As a matter of fact, Hill & Friends revealed earlier this month its plans to open its first store on London’s South Molton Street on September, 22. The luxury accessories brand will be showing its latest collection at London Fashion Week on September, 18.

