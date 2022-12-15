Former Yeezy-Adidas head launches sneaker production and innovation lab

A new BIPOC-led footwear production studio has launched after securing a six million dollar fundraising to support its development.

The LA-based ‘FCTRY Lab’ is a footwear prototyping lab and venture studio that aims to democratise sneaker production and open-source innovation for emerging and established designers and brands.

Its base in the US looks to avoid risks and delays of overseas supply chains in a bid to lower product development time to one to three months.

Since its inception, FCTRY Lab said it has already designed, prototyped and manufactured multiple lines of collaborative footwear with various design partners.

Its recent financing included a wide range of investors, such as the likes of a Tinder co-founder, co-founder of WeWork and a consortium of NBA and NFL stars.

The company was founded by former head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Omar Bailey and Abhishek Som, a former Wall Street and private equity executive.

Bailey has previously worked with the likes of Jay-Z and Lady Gaga on footwear development, and has served at Supreme, New Balance and K-Swiss on similar projects.