Fortnum & Mason and Primark parent company give millions to charity

Wittington Investments, the parent company of retail brands including high end department store Fortnum & Mason, Heal’s and Primark gave millions of pounds to good causes last year thanks to record dividend payouts.

According to the Mail on Sunday, their company accounts filed show pre-tax profits of 1.1 billion pounds in the year year to September 17, 2016, up from 727 million pounds the previous year. Sales were 13.6 million pounds, up from 12.9 million pounds.

Wittington Investments is an investment arm of the Weston family, paying out 109 million pounds to charities. Just under 80 per cent will go to The Garfield Weston Foundation which supports around 1,500 causes in health, education, youth and the environment, including the Salvation Army, Bletchley Park Trust and Demelza children’s hospice.

Wittington Investments is owned by the Garfield Weston Foundation (9.8 percent) which is one of the UK's largest grant-making trusts, set up by the eponymous Canadian billionaire. It is 20.8 percent owned by members of one of Canada's wealthiest families, the Weston family.

Photo credit: Fortnum & Mason, source: Wikimedia Commons