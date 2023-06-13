Frasers Group to expand Sports Direct into Indonesia

The Asian subsidiary of Frasers Group, Frasers Group Asia Sdn Bhd (FGA), has announced a new joint venture with PT. MAP Active Indonesia that will see the introduction of Sports Direct stores into the region.

Through the deal, which incorporates both wholesale and retail components, the sportswear retailer will begin to open stores across Indonesia, the first step in what is to be a region-wide expansion, building on the 35 stores FGA already operates in Malaysia.

The stores will house a range of sports equipment across all key categories, including football, running, outdoor, swim and training, as well as the retailer’s premium fashion selection USC.

The agreement will also see a range of Frasers Group-owned brands debut in Indonesia, including Lonsdale, Slazenger, Soul Cal and Jack Wills.

In a release, Michael Murray, Frasers Group CEO, said: “As part of our continued international expansion strategy and the success of our existing business in Malaysia, we are excited to grow our Southeast Asian footprint with a presence in Indonesia.

“Today’s announcement supports our vision to build the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.”

In addition, managing director of FGA, Paul Gibbons, said that the group entered the partnership with “a long-term view to build the best multi-sport destination” in the region.