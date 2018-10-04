Free copy of 'The State of Skills in the Apparel Industry 2018'

New global survey highlights unprecedented skills crisis in fashion industry

— 62% of respondents struggling to fill skilled roles creating ‘war for talent’ across supply chain

Big fashion retailers, brands, manufacturers and vendors face a shortage of workers with key, specialised skills, according to new survey data from Alvanon.com

Global fashion innovation company Alvanon has partnered with 13 leading apparel organizations* to survey professionals throughout the fashion industry on the skills gaps, learning and talent development needs within the apparel sector. The results are revealed in ‘The State of Skills in the Apparel Industry 2018’ special report, that represents the views of 642 executives, HR leaders, industry practitioners and employees across the international supply chain.

According to the survey report, one of the biggest issues facing brands and vendors is hiring people with the right skills, with 62% of respondents saying they are struggling to fill certain positions. The data further shows that respondents are largely unhappy with the training being provided, and 30% are actively dissatisfied.