Freemans to scale dropship capabilities with Mirakl

British digital department store Freemans is partnering with e-commerce software solutions provider Mirakl to scale and modernise its dropship strategy, as it continues its transformational journey from a legacy catalogue business to a digital pureplay.

Over the past five years, Freemans has been focused on targeting the 40+ UK consumer group, a strategy that has been paying dividends for the digital department store, as it reported at the start of this year that final quarter 2024 sales were up +13 percent.

To push growth, Freemans believes it needs a mix of its own bought products, some designed in-house, and others sourced via its parent company Otto, alongside third-party retail brands “to deliver more products to more customers” across the UK.

The partnership with Mirakl will allow Freemans to re-platform elements of its dropship strategy to accelerate supplier onboarding, empower merchandising teams, and unlock new product categories.

The collaboration is in its “early days”, explains Freemans, but it has already onboarded 70 new third-party brands, including French Connection, Blue Vanilla, Roman Originals, Tog 24, Mountain Warehouse, Einhell, MenKind and Panda.

Susie Calvert, chief merchandising officer at Freemans, said in a statement: “This partnership with Mirakl represents a further milestone in our digital transformation. Thanks to their proven technology, we can now accelerate the expansion of our product and brand offering across key categories while preserving the premium customer experience that our million customers have expected through the years.”

Simon Dyer, regional vice president EMEA North, and vice president of pre-sales EMEA at Mirakl, added: “This partnership with Freemans highlights the power of simplified dropship operations. With Mirakl’s streamlined supplier onboarding and intuitive management tools, retailers can now scale their partner network without operational complexity. We're excited to enable Freemans to expand its dropship capabilities.”