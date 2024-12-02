French clothing and textile sales up 4.3 percent in October 2024

In October 2024, retailers' sales of clothing and textiles recorded a 4.1 percent increase in value compared to October 2023, according to data shared by IFM Panel.

After the strong increase last September , the French clothing and textile sector continues its performance. For the month of October 2024, distributor sales recorded an increase of 4.1 percent in value in October, in one year. However, it is important to note that the October 2023 reference was very low, as sales were penalized by a negative calendar effect and very mild weather.

Compared to the pre-Covid situation, sales figures for October 2024 are 5.3 percent lower than those for the corresponding period in 2019.

The results for the month of October are mixed, with growth of 10.3 percent for department stores (including popular stores) and a decline of 6.6 percent for hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Overall, for all distribution channels, online sales were slightly less dynamic (+2.2 percent) than those in stores (+5.2 percent).

What can we learn from the first ten months of the year?

For the first ten months of 2024, sales of clothing and textile items are identical to those of the first ten months of 2023. They are still down compared to 2019, with an estimated decrease of 7.1% in value. With the exception of mass-market chains, all distribution channels recorded lower turnover than in the first ten months of 2019.

While sales volume had fallen by 4 percent in 2023, the decline is limited to 1 percent this year, in a context of slowing price increases for clothing and textile items (around +1 percent compared to 2023). Contrary to the IFM Panel forecasts, made last January , which announced a 1 percent decline in clothing and textile consumption for 2024, the market trend is slightly more favorable.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.