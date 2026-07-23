French lingerie label Maison Close rebrands as SCANDALE to accelerate international growth

French premium lingerie brand Maison Close officially adopts the name SCANDALE on 22 July, marking the next stage of its international growth strategy following the acquisition of the historic French lingerie house by founder and creative director Nicolas Busnel.

Rather than introducing a new brand, the move consolidates two complementary histories under a single identity. Maison Close, founded in 2006, will continue its creative direction through SCANDALE, a name that dates back to 1932 and occupies a significant place in the history of French lingerie.

The transition follows Maison Close's acquisition of SCANDALE in late 2025. Since then, the company has positioned the operation as an opportunity to combine its contemporary brand equity with the heritage of one of France's longest-established lingerie labels. The rebranding forms part of a broader strategy to reinforce international visibility while preserving the creative identity developed over the past two decades.

Headquartered in Marseille, the business has evolved from a premium lingerie specialist into a lifestyle brand spanning ready-to-wear, swimwear, hosiery, accessories and home products. Its collections are recognised for combining structured silhouettes with a distinctive visual identity that places French design and contemporary femininity at the centre of the brand experience.

International expansion has become a key driver of the company's development. The United States is currently Maison Close's largest market, followed by France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. The company is targeting revenues of 20 million euros in 2026 as it continues to strengthen its wholesale and direct-to-consumer presence across international markets.

For Busnel, the acquisition represents more than a commercial opportunity. SCANDALE built its reputation through technical innovation and distinctive advertising campaigns created by renowned illustrator René Gruau, establishing itself as one of the most recognisable names in twentieth-century French lingerie. The founder has described the opportunity to revive the label as both a responsibility and a natural continuation of Maison Close's creative ambitions.

The company emphasises that customers should view the name change as an evolution rather than a break with the past. Existing Maison Close collections will remain available during the transition period as limited collector editions before the SCANDALE identity is fully rolled out. This approach is intended to maintain continuity for existing customers while introducing the new brand internationally.

The next phase of the strategy will include the opening of the first permanent SCANDALE flagship on Rue Cambon in Paris in September, alongside a private event celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Maison Close. Together, these milestones signal the company's ambition to position SCANDALE as a contemporary French luxury lingerie house with global reach, supported by both historical heritage and an established international customer base.



