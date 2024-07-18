GAB Fashion Agency aquires nine Belgian Scotch & Soda Stores

Bluestar Alliance, owner of the Scotch & Soda brand, announces that its licensee GAB Fashion Agency has Acquired Nine Belgian Scotch & Soda Stores that will re-open for Fall 2024.

GAB Fashion Agency has acquired nine prominent Scotch & Soda boutiques in Belgium. This strategic move comes in the wake of the recent bankruptcy of S & S Europe B.V., a former Scotch & Soda 3rd Party Retail Licensee in the EU that previously managed the nine retail locations that GAB Fashion Agency has acquired. This announcement showcases GAB Fashion Agency’s unwavering belief in the brand's resilience and future potential.

The decision to invest in these locations is rooted in GAB Fashion Agency’s confidence in the enduring appeal and distinctive style of Scotch & Soda. GAB Fashion Agency is dedicated to preserving the unique charm and vibrant spirit that each of these boutiques brings to their respective communities. "We are incredibly excited about this acquisition," said Alain Broekaert, CEO of GAB Fashion Agency. "Scotch & Soda is a brand that resonates deeply with fashion enthusiasts, and we see tremendous value in continuing its legacy in Belgium. Each of these boutiques holds a special place in their cities, and we are committed to maintaining their iconic presence while infusing them with fresh energy and innovation."

GAB Fashion Agency is delighted to further collaborate with Bluestar Alliance, the new owners of Scotch & Soda, to ensure a seamless transition and continued growth for the brand in Belgium. Bluestar Alliance’s expertise and vision align perfectly with GAB Fashion Agency’s commitment to excellence, making this partnership a promising step forward for Scotch & Soda's Belgian operations.

"The partnership with BlueStar Alliance is a significant milestone for us," added Alain Broekaert. "Their dedication to quality and innovation mirrors our own, and together, we are poised to take Scotch & Soda to new heights in the Belgian market." With this acquisition, GAB reaffirms its dedication to the fashion industry and its passion for nurturing brands that inspire and captivate. The future of Scotch & Soda in Belgium looks brighter than ever, and GAB is excited to embark on this journey with its valued customers and partners.

Groep Alain Broekaert (GAB) has acquired the following esteemed Scotch & Soda locations in Belgium:

Scotch & Soda Antwerp Lombardenvest 34, 2000 Antwerpen

Scotch & Soda Ghent Walpoortstraat 1, 9000 Gent

Scotch & Soda Bruges Noordzandstraat 21, 8000 Brugge

Scotch & Soda Knokke Lippenslaan 171, 8300 Knokke-Heist

Scotch & Soda Nieuwpoort Albert I laan 174A, 8620 Nieuwpoort

Scotch & Soda Halle Basiliekstraat 15, 1500 Halle

Scotch & Soda Brasschaat Bredabaan 248, 2930 Brasschaat

Scotch & Soda Wemmel Markt 87, 1780 Wemmel

Scotch & Soda Kortrijk Steenpoort 2, 8500 Kortrijk