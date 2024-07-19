GAB Group takes over nine Scotch & Soda stores in Belgium

Bluestar Alliance, owner of Scotch & Soda, has announced that the Alain Broekaert Group (GAB) has taken over nine Belgian Scotch & Soda stores, including those in Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges. They will continue as Scotch & Soda stores and reopen as early as autumn 2024.

"We are delighted with this acquisition," said Alain Broekaert, CEO of GAB. "Scotch & Soda is a brand that resonates with fashion lovers and we see tremendous value in continuing the brand in Belgium. Each of these boutiques has a special place in their city and we are committed to maintaining their iconic presence while infusing them with new energy and innovation."

GAB distributes various brands and has been working with Scotch & Soda for a long time, having previously founded its Belgian branch and continuing to be active with the label in Belgium and Luxembourg. The group is thus once again committed to preserving the troubled Dutch retailer, building on its most recent take over of Scotch & Soda Retail SAS in France in May.

GAB was founded in 1986 and was the official distributor and retailer of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein on the BELUX market for more than 20 years. In addition to Scotch & Soda, the group also distributes brands such as Pepe Jeans, Love Stories, Karl Lagerfeld and Clarks.