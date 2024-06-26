Scotch & Soda re-enters UK physical retail

Scotch & Soda is reopening its London store on Carnaby Street, after it closed all of its UK stores in 2023. For the relaunch of its UK location, Scotch & Soda has partnered with South African entrepreneur Victor Barbosa, who operates Scotch & Soda in South Africa, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand announced in a press release.

Barbosa has worked closely with Scotch & Soda for over 13 years, operating Scotch & Soda in South Africa and having “achieved several successes” there, the brand said in the release, bringing extensive experience and expertise to the partnership.

The reopened store features colorful accents that are said to reflect Scotch & Soda’s eclectic style, and will offer the brand’s full range of products, from its menswear and womenswear collections to accessories and footwear.

“Bringing Scotch & Soda back to Carnaby Street has been an exciting journey. We are thrilled to offer our UK customers a fresh and inviting store experience that truly captures the essence of the brand,” said Barbosa.

Scotch & Soda’s US-based management company, Bluestar Alliance, closed all of its UK stores in 2023, including four locations in London: Westfield, Old Spitalfields Market, Covent Garden and Carnaby Street.

Scotch & Soda returns to UK high street after European retail arm collapses

The return to the UK high street comes shortly after Scotch & Soda’s Northern European retail arm collapsed into administration and failed to secure a buyer. This means that stores in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg will remain closed for the foreseeable future, while administrators are still exploring the possibility of a sale in Germany and Austria.

Bluestar Alliance said last week that it is “taking additional steps in the coming weeks to enable the business to focus more resources on locations that offer the best potential for growth and customer engagement and to identify new locations,” which could include further openings on the UK high street.

The Northern European e-commerce business has now been transferred to United Legwear & Apparel Europe, which is now the new licensee for Scotch & Soda’s European web store.