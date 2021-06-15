Genesis. A new designer label you should work for

Why new car brand Genesis are recruiting in luxury retail



Genesis is a new car brand created to offer customers a whole new way to own and drive a luxury car. The cars themselves are created by top Belgian designer, Luc Donckerwolke and exude elegance and style. See for yourself at www.genesis.com

The Genesis range are premium luxury cars manufactured to exacting standards. As you would expect they come loaded with the latest technology and innovative features. However, one of our most innovative features is our unprecedented levels of service. The concept is to handle every aspect of car ownership, so all our customers have to do is enjoy driving a luxury car. We call it the Genesis Difference. However, you may say it’s the haute couture approach to car ownership. And that’s where you come in….

Genesis Personal Assistants are people like you You may be wondering why a car brand like Genesis are not looking to recruit solely in the automotive sector. That’s because Genesis want to set ourselves apart and offer the levels of customer service associated with luxury retail and hospitality. It is those people, with a dedication to outstanding customer service that we are looking for.

Indeed, we have much in common with luxury retail. We have elegant studios in major city areas such as Westfield London and Theatiner St. in Munich. Our Korean heritage forms our principle of Son-Nim, where customers are treated as guests. We don’t haggle – we believe in respect and transparent pricing.

Key to delivering this seamless service experience are our General Personal Assistants who set the benchmark in customer care.

Genesis Personal Assistants – dedicated to providing outstanding service

Our Genesis Personal Assistants will be with our customers throughout their ownership

journey and be the very expression of the Genesis Difference:

They will welcome customers to our Studios, recognise their needs and provide a luxurious and refined shopping experience

Explain about the vehicle and all its features

Accompany customers on test drives including delivery to their home or office

Coordinate customer appointments, arranging servicing and answering queries

Building close relationships with the customer network base

Generating all the necessary paperwork

If you are from a luxury retail environment, some of this may sound familiar.

Located at our elegant Genesis studios

Don’t worry, we are not situated in some out of town industrial estate. Genesis studios are

in major cities. They are a tranquil oasis of design and elegance. If you would like to try working for a different sort of luxury brand look at our jobs ads. For questions and details please do not hesitate to contact our recruiting team. We look forward to your detailed application, preferably to: jobs@eu.genesis.com

If you wish to know more about Genesis, please visit our social media channels.