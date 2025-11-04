Global impact doesn’t leave Stoov cold

Sometimes an adventure begins in the most unexpected places. This was also the case with Stoov, which started with a broken car seat heater. Founder Teun van Leijsen took the seat apart, became fascinated by the technology, and immediately saw opportunities. The first Stoov heating cushion, made for his pregnant wife who loved sitting outside, turned out to be the starting point for a brand that now literally warms millions of people at home, outdoors, and on the go. Today, Stoov operates worldwide, offering wireless heating cushions, blankets, and scarves that excel in comfort and energy efficiency.

Warmth knows no borders

Stoov’s mission is clear: to provide sustainable warmth to people all over the world. The current focus is on Europe, with the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom as key markets. But Stoov looks further. “There are chilly people everywhere that we can help,” Teun laughs. Even Australia has been added to the Stoov network, ensuring the brand stays active year-round. The selection of new markets is very deliberate. Stoov looks at countries with cold winters, large potential customer bases, and appropriate purchasing power. They also pay close attention to understanding local cultures and needs. “Warmth and cold are universal, but how people deal with it is also somewhat culture-specific,” says Teun.

Sustainability as a core principle

Stoov is not only a commercial success but also a sustainable innovator. The brand is B Corp certified and demonstrates that comfort and environmental awareness can go hand in hand. By using recycled and organic materials and creating energy-efficient products, customers truly save on energy consumption and reduce their ecological footprint. “We warm people, not the planet,” is the telling motto.

Customer-driven innovation

With more than 1.5 million products sold and daily direct contact with customers, Stoov knows exactly what people need. Feedback is taken seriously, and the in-house design team continuously works on improvements and new products. This autumn, Stoov is launching innovative items along with an upgrade to their heating technology. The key is small-scale testing and gradual rollout. “We listen, learn, and improve; this is how we deliver products that truly matter,” says Teun.

The challenge: staying relevant in autumn and winter

Although Stoov peaks in the cold months, the brand ensures it remains visible and relevant year-round. This autumn, the focus is on heated scarves: an accessory that combines warmth and style. Thanks to soft, high-quality fabrics and minimalist design, the scarves seamlessly complement the winter wardrobe. Stoov proves that heating products can be more than functional—they can also be fashion items. “We embrace the season but stay active all year round.”

Monta as a logistical extension

International growth requires a fulfillment partner that can keep pace. Stoov found that partner in Monta. Nicole Peters, responsible for operations and supply chain at Stoov, explains: “We were looking for a partner who understood our ambitions and rapid growth. Monta was the perfect match: scalable, flexible, and always personal in communication.” Monta manages the full European fulfillment for Stoov, from order picking to shipping, storage, and returns—everything runs smoothly, even during unexpected peaks or special requests. Thanks to weekly coordination and predictable planning, busy periods now run much more smoothly. The MontaPortal also makes a big difference, according to Nicole: “It provides real-time insight into orders, stock, and reports, allowing us to maintain full control over our operations.”

Stoov has been working with Monta in Germany for some time and will soon expand to the United Kingdom. In both countries, stock is stored and shipped locally. “It’s great to have one reliable partner that grows with us and helps us achieve our international ambitions, soon also in the UK,” says Nicole. By no longer shipping all international orders from the Netherlands, but using Monta’s warehouses in multiple countries, Stoov significantly shortens delivery times. This not only reduces transport costs and creates more sustainable logistics but also contributes to higher customer satisfaction due to faster delivery.

Looking ahead: Stoov as a European market leader

Stoov is ambitious. In the coming years, the brand aims to become a market leader across Europe and expand its range with new, innovative heating solutions. With a strong focus on sustainability, a vibrant community, and the partnership with Monta as its logistical backbone, Stoov is ready for the next step. With courage, innovation, and strong collaborations, Stoov makes a difference not only in Europe but worldwide. The result? Sustainable warmth, satisfied customers, and a brand that leaves no one cold, now or in the future.