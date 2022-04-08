Google introduces multisearch feature for products

Global search engine Google has introduced a new way to search, allowing consumers to find products using both text and images at the same time.

Through the Google app’s Lens feature, users will be able to take a photo or provide a screenshot of a product and add it to their search request. They can then include a question or description, such as a colour or brand, to refine the search, making it possible for them to potentially find a more specific product.

In a post on Google’s Blog site, Belinda Zeng, the company’s product manager, said the feature was made possible through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Zeng added that Google was looking for more ways to enhance this feature to further improve results, including possibly integrating it with its latest AI model, Multitask Unified Model (MUM).

Multisearch is currently available as a beta feature in English in the US.