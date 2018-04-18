Grupo Cortefiel Transforms Into New Name and Structure: Tendam

The Cortefiel Group announces the change of its visual identity to Tendam, as part of the strategic plan initiated almost 24 months ago. Its new identity was presented today during the World Retail Congress which is currently taking place this week in Madrid.

Formerly known as Grupo Cortefiel, a leading European retail company, Tandem specialises in fashion brand management. All of it’s five brands including Pedro del Hierro, Cortefiel, Springfield, Women’s Secret, and Fifty will be, from this point forward, encompassed under the corporate brand Tendam.

The new brand identity for the company encompasses more than just a name; a strategic plan accompanying the new title was developed by the management team at Tendam over the past two years.. The plan anticipates the challenges that group will face in future internationalisation, growth, and digitalisation by structuring operations and finances.

“In view of the consolidation and growth of the multi-brand portfolio, it no longer made sense to define the group by just one of the brand names, even though it was the original founding chain”, said Jaume Miquel, CEO Tendam, in a statement published on Tendam's website.

“The Tendam corporate identity allows Grupo Cortefiel to grow as a company and enhance its value as an organisation specialising in brands in the premium mass market segment. The sum of Tendam’s brands will bolster the strength of the Group exponentially, thanks to a management model based on the operational leveraging of its robust central structure”, added Miquel.

The new name of the retail group comes with a new set of business values: leadership, cooperation, demanding, and integrity. The brands encompassed by the group will maintain their own unique characters while sharing the set of values embodied in their parents organisation.

Interbrand’s Global Chief Growth Officer Gonzalo Brujó, commented on the brand identity, “Brands have considerable influence when it comes to buying fashion, but we should always remember that a supporting corporate brand secures the trust of both the consumer and the market. That’s why Tendam was created to spearhead the potential of the five group brands, as well as their expansion across various markets and segments.”

Photo: Grupo Cortefiel website

