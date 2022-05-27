Gucci opens permanent Roblox residency, Gucci Town

Gucci has revealed a permanent experience through metaverse platform Roblox, digitising various elements of the luxury brand’s offerings for the digital world’s users.

Gucci Town, the virtual piazza, hopes to connect with Gucci fans using the platform, allowing them to enter a series of buildings inspired by the brand’s real-world offerings. Through an in-game portal, players can enter Gucci competitions and create art pieces online, as well as explore an exhibition space linked to the brand’s online concept store, Vault, where recent product drops and collaborations are on display.

Image: Gucci x Roblox, Gucci Town

A Gucci shop, filled with newly launched, archive-inspired items, as well as Power-up Place, a “café”, are also present at the virtual space, allowing users to purchase Gucci products and interact with others within the world. An in-experience currency, GG Gems, will additionally be awarded to visitors that interact with the town’s activities and can be used to purchase power-ups or virtual items.

In a release, the house said about the launch: “First and foremost a community for all, Gucci Town is dedicated to those seeking the unexpected by offering an immersive space that translates Alessandro Michele’s vision into a lived and played narrative.”

The new feature follows on from Gucci’s previous activations in Roblox, including the Gucci Garden in May 2021. It comes as the luxury house continues to venture deeper into the metaverse and explore more possibilities, with much of this new space developed alongside emerging creators from the Roblox community.