H&M sales rise 6 percent in December 2016

Prachi Singh
|

Sales including VAT at H&M increased by 6 percent in local currencies in December 2016 compared to the same month last year. Converted into Swedish krona, sales increased by 10 percent.

The total number of stores amounted to 4,379 on December 31, 2016 compared to 3,957 the same month, last year.

Picture:H&M

