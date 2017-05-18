Hakro joins CmiA initiative

The German Hakro GmbH, supplier of clothing for corporate fashion, work, leisure and sport, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) and will be buying CmiA-certified cotton in the future. About 30 retailers and brands are currently part of the Demand Alliance.

The sourced cotton is produced in accordance with the CmiA certification without genetically modified seeds, harmful pesticides and artificial irrigation. It improves the working and living conditions of hundreds of thousands of smallholder cotton farmers and thousands of factory workers in Africa.

“Cotton made in Africa has won our support,” commented Carmen Kroll, managing partner at Hakro. “The standard takes account of both social and ecological aspects. And by signing up we can play a part in stabilising the cotton sector in Africa and improving the living and working conditions in the growing countries.”

The German family-run company plans to significantly increase its proportion of sustainably produced natural fibers in the next few years and recently launched a collection of organic cotton products. Its partnership with Cotton made in Africa is another step in the direction of sustainability. Once procured, Hakro sends the CmiA cotton to an independent production partner in Turkey who is subject to the conditions imposed by the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) and produces t-shirts, polo shirts, pull-on sweatshirts and zip-front sweatshirts for Hakro.

Hakro shows that companies in the corporate fashion, work, leisure and sports branch of textiles can also increase their sustainability credentials with Cotton made in Africa and show their customers that they are committed to the cause. More and more companies with a focus on sustainability are demanding higher social and ecological standards of their workwear so we are pleased to have a prominent partner like Hakro on board who will join us in our support for the smallholders in Africa and for a forward-looking approach to corporate fashion,” said Tina Stridde, managing director of the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), CmiA's umbrella organisation.

Hakro as well as the AbTF are members of the Partnership for Sustainable Textiles, which campaigns for more socially and ecologically sustainable production conditions in the textile supply chain. Apart from Turkey, Hakro also sources its textiles from independent production partners in Bangladesh, Laos, China and the Czech Republic.

Photo: Hakro PR