High-performance e-commerce solutions: dAgency named Shopify Premier Partner

When a brand rethinks its digital strategy, the right technology partner can make all the difference. dAgency, part of the Italian Celeste Commerce Hub, has become that partner—a driving force behind high-performance e-commerce solutions. Now, it has earned the prestigious title of Shopify Premier Partner, cementing its position as a leader in crafting cutting-edge digital retail experiences for fashion, luxury, and lifestyle brands. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the agency’s growth.

With Shopify’s newly revamped Partner Program, brands can easily identify agencies that specialize in digital transformation. dAgency's success within the Shopify ecosystem, particularly through Shopify Plus projects, has been instrumental in driving its growth. Over the past five years, dAgency has generated over 1.5 million euros in revenue for the Shopify ecosystem—a milestone that has driven a significant growth even for dAgency. In 2024, the agency reports a 35% increase, with an additional projected growth of +25% in 2025. This performance highlights dAgency's expertise in helping leading brands strengthen their e-commerce presence. The Shopify Verified Skills certifications are a testament to its team's ability to deliver complex digital strategies that align with the needs of luxury and fashion brands.

Tailor-made digital transformation for premium brands

Each brand has a unique identity, and dAgency is dedicated to creating seamless and high-performing digital experiences that align with individual brand aesthetics and business objectives. For TRC, an emerging workwear brand, dAgency developed an online boutique that merges sophisticated aesthetics with high-definition visuals and fluid navigation, reflecting the brand’s dedication to innovative fabrics and expert craftsmanship.

Luxury leather goods house Zanellato, a longstanding client within the Celeste Commerce Hub, entrusted dAgency with its migration to Shopify Plus—enhancing digital architecture while preserving the brand’s legacy of artisanal excellence. The Italian brand Zafferano was looking for a unified ecommerce platform to consolidate its entire product range. This space seamlessly integrates storytelling and products into highly editorial pages that can be managed independently, offering an optimized and intuitive shopping experience, elevating both engagement and conversion rates.

Beyond new projects, dAgency continues to enhance the digital ecosystems of established clients. The multi-brand boutique Antonia benefits from an optimized Shopify Plus integration that streamlines store management and accelerates the time-to-market of its brand mix, replicating the visual merchandising of its physical stores in the digital space. Sease now operates on a bespoke platform designed to align seamlessly with its brand positioning. Sportswear label rh+ has adopted an editorial-driven approach, strengthening brand storytelling and customer engagement. Meanwhile, lifestyle brand Manebí’s omnichannel strategy, which integrates digital retail with physical store operations, has resulted in a 10% increase in total order volume, as well as notable improvements in units per transaction and average order value.

Credits: dAgency

Strategic hub for the future of e-commerce

In addition to its technical expertise, dAgency has further consolidated its market position by actively engaging in high-profile industry events. Its participation as a main partner in the 2024 Italian launch of Shopify Editions and the presentation of Shopify POS innovations has elevated the agency’s visibility, while deepening its trust with luxury and lifestyle retailers. By maintaining a presence at high-profile retail and fashion events, dAgency continues to reinforce its reputation as a leading Shopify partner. As part of Celeste, dAgency collaborates with the Commerce Hub units such as Diana Corp., FiloBlu, The Brandformance Society, and GA Agency. Together, they form a powerful ecosystem that combines strategy, technology, design, and marketing expertise to deliver exceptional digital solutions. With Premier Partner status now secured, dAgency remains at the forefront of digital transformation, continually pushing the boundaries to shape the future of e-commerce.