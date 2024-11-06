How EPR for textiles is contributing to a sustainable future for the textile industry

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the textile industry, which faces major challenges in response. One of the key developments in this area is the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles. The EPR holds producers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their textile products, from production to recycling. This requires a new way of thinking and acting, encouraging producers to make more sustainable choices and actively support a circular economy.

What does extended producer responsibility for textiles entail?

The EPR mandates that producers contribute to the collection, recycling, and processing of textile waste as soon as their products are brought to market. In essence, it makes them responsible for the entire life cycle of their products. A producer is any company that markets textile products professionally, regardless of its sales approach. The goal is to minimize the environmental impact of textile production and consumption by reducing waste, encouraging reuse, and promoting recycling.

What obligations do producers have?

Producers are required to register with the national producer registry and regularly report the volume of textile products they have brought on the market. The EPR currently applies to the categories clothing, bed linens, table linens, and household linens, with reporting organized by product category. Contributions are then calculated based on the quantity and weight of reported products, supporting the collection and sustainable processing of discarded textile items. This requires well-organized administration and a detailed product database, which makes it essential to maintain relevant information on each textile product for reporting purposes.

Joining a producer collective

Producers can manage their responsibilities individually or choose to join a collective. This offers several benefits, including lower costs, shared administrative work, and access to joint recycling networks. There are three producer collectives in the Netherlands, each with its own practices and goals. It’s advisable to discuss options with each collective to determine which best aligns with your company’s philosophy.

Weee Nederland provides support

Complying with EPR for textiles has been mandatory in the Netherlands since July 2023. Other EU countries are expected to follow in the coming years. Achieving and maintaining compliance involves extensive administration; Weee Nederland offers consultancy services with the expertise to support companies effectively and efficiently. Through our service, you have a single point of contact for all EPR-related matters, and we manage interactions with partners in other countries as well. This way, compliance with EPR requirements demands minimal time from producers, allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

Why is the EPR for textiles necessary?

The EPR is established to encourage producers to take responsibility not only during production but throughout the product lifecycle. This step toward sustainability prompts companies to consider the entire life span of their products.

While some producers view the scheme as a burden, it also presents opportunities. By meeting these obligations, companies can position themselves as sustainable brands. Consumers increasingly seek brands with a positive impact, and EPR compliance can bolster brand reputation. Moreover, the scheme fosters a level playing field, with costs proportionally shared among all companies marketing textile products.

Extended producer responsibility has long been in place in the EU for other product groups, such as electrical appliances and packaging. With years of experience managing these registrations and reporting on behalf of producers, Weee Nederland is happy to explain how our services can support your compliance needs.