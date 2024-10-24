How Modexpress’s GOH solutions are driving Suitsupply’s fashion logistics

Only a few brands within the fashion industry have successfully subverted an entire category like Suitsupply. Founded in 2000 in Amsterdam by Dutch law student Fokke de Jong, Suitsupply set out to offer high-quality, customisable, and attainable menswear. With a focus on delivering a personal shopping experience through expert staff, the brand has grown into a leading vertically integrated formal and occasion menswear company. Today, Suitsupply offers everything from custom suits to footwear and accessories and operates 100+ stores across 25 countries. As Suitsupply continues to expand its footprint, part of its ongoing success is intricately tied to selecting and working with the right partners - especially regarding logistics.

‘It is important that we have a logistics partner who is reliable, innovative, and flexible,’ explains Roy Bouwhuis, Head of Logistics and Fulfilment at Suitsupply. With nine years of experience, he acknowledges fulfilment's crucial role in upholding Suitsupply’s brand image as a premium, formal menswear brand. ‘Speed and reliability of deliveries is of essence to us. Our philosophy of ‘fast and effective’ is important and also comes into play in logistics and transportation. Regardless of where a customer lives, the same service regarding delivery should always be available to them.’ As Suitsupply has built its image on offering quality, tailored suits, the need for a logistics partner to deliver their products in perfect, wrinkle-free condition is vital. This is precisely why Suitsupply has worked with Modexpress, the partner for customised fashion fulfilment and logistics, for over ten years. In addition to providing shipment, warehousing, and delivery, Modexpress also leverages its expertise in Garments on Hangers solutions to meet the unique needs of Suitsupply.

Credits: Suitsupply. Roy Bouwhuis, Head of Logistics and Fulfilment at Suitsupply

‘Our Garments on Hangers (GOH) solutions are part of our comprehensive fashion services, uniquely tailored to the fashion industry. Our GOH solutions focus on preserving the quality of garments during transportation and hanging storage, rather than folding or compressing them for flat-packed delivery,’ explains Jan Kuipers, Director of Supply Chain at Modexpress. Unlike flat-packed shipping, when garments are folded and packed flat into boxes or cartons for delivery to warehouses or distribution centres, Modexpress GOH solutions ensure that the garments are kept on hangers so that no folding is involved. Particularly crucial for garments made from delicate fabrics, tailored items like suits, products are prepared for transportation on hangers. The garments are then transported in specialised trucks, part of Modexpress's in-house fleet, designed to accommodate hanging garments during transit without damaging the products. ‘This avoids the need for unpacking and ironing at the final destination, as the garments maintain their shape and overall quality upon arrival,’ says Kuipers. Ideal for garments that need to be retail-ready upon arrival, GOH solutions ensure that Suitsupply products can be displayed in-store immediately, as the brand’s designers intend.

Credits: Modexpress. Jan Kuijpers, Director of Supply Chain at Modexpress

With speed, accuracy, and efficiency becoming cornerstones of delivery, Modexpress GOH solutions have also helped Suitsupply streamline its logistics nationally and internationally. ‘Modexpress’s expertise in GOH transportation and dedicated delivery services to our local and international stores in Europe stands out most to us,’ says Bouwhuis. As many Suitsupply stores do not have large back-of-house spaces to keep a lot of products, frequent deliveries, multiple times per week, are needed to replenish what is sold in the store. ‘Our products are shipped and delivered more efficiently via GOH-equipped trucks, significantly reducing lead times,’ continues Bouwhuis. ‘This has streamlined our supply chain by minimising the need for carton packaging. Not only does this enhance our store operations, but it also positively impacts the environment by cutting down on packaging waste.’ As both companies are committed to doing business in the most sustainable way possible, the carton packaging used for flat packing for Suitsupply has been swapped out for plastic, reusable containers that can be shipped back empty and stacked to reduce the amount of space needed. Furthermore, Modexpress’s GOH solutions also reduce the environmental impact by minimising the need for post-delivery garment reconditioning.

Credits: Suitsupply. New York store

Leveraging emerging technologies to provide customers with the best solutions, Modexpress has implemented RFID technology to optimise its GOH solutions further. ‘As GOH garments are stored on hanging racks in our warehouses, this facilitates easy access for order picking,’ says Kuipers. Suitsupply has been using RFID technology in its stores for several years to manage its stock and can harness Modexpress integration to hone its logistics further. ‘Using RFID technology not only helps our stores quickly locate products but also allows us to accept deliveries faster,’ says Bouwhuis. ‘Instead of scanning each item individually, RFID scanners can detect the entire shipment as soon as it enters the store.’’ Ensuring Suitsupply can utilise efficient and innovative logistics is key to the brand’s success. ‘The most important aspect to us is to be able to sell our customer the product he wants when he wants,’ says Bouwhuis. ‘Knowing which products are available, and where they are available, is key, both for the customer and store personnel.’

Over time, Modexpress has developed strong partnerships with leading fashion brands and retailers, like Suitsupply. This has allowed the logistics firm to continuously refine its GOH solutions based on the needs of its clients, ensuring the highest service standards. ‘Our GOH solutions are specifically designed to meet the needs of high-end and luxury apparel brands like Suitsupply, which require garments to arrive in perfect condition,’ concludes Kuipers.

