How Prince plans to balance heritage and modern lifestyle in apparel expansion

Prince is making a decisive swing, moving beyond the racquet and into apparel as the convergence of sport and fashion opens up fresh commercial opportunities for heritage performance labels.

The shift, overseen by the brand’s parent company Authentic Brands Group, reflects a broader evolution within racquet sports, where on-court credibility is becoming increasingly intertwined with off-court style.

Central to this push is a new partnership with C-Life Group, which will design, manufacture and distribute Prince apparel across North America. The deal spans men’s, women’s and kidswear, covering both on-court performance and off-court categories, marking a notable step in scaling the brand into a broader lifestyle business.

Speaking to FashionUnited, Tim Puttock, senior director R&D of Prince at Authentic, outlined the thinking behind the shift, discussing the timing of the apparel rollout, opportunities in a fast-growing racquet sports market, and how the brand plans to balance performance credibility with fashion relevance through a considered, omnichannel approach.

What specifically has prompted the shift for Prince to venture into apparel? Why has the brand decided to pursue an apparel-focused strategy now?

The convergence of sport and fashion has created a strong opportunity for Prince to expand beyond the racquet into apparel. Prince sits at the intersection of heritage racquet sport and modern lifestyle, a space that remains underdeveloped compared to running and basketball.

With tennis-inspired style influencing the mainstream, now is the right moment to leverage the brand’s authority in racquet sports to capture share in the fashion market. This move is supported by our partnership with C-Life Group, enabling us to bring this vision to market with speed and scale.

Tennis, padel, and pickleball are seeing unprecedented growth in both participation and cultural relevance. How will Prince leverage this momentum to appeal to both traditional players and younger, style-conscious consumers?

Across tennis, pickleball, and padel, today’s athlete is increasingly style-conscious, seeking products that perform on court while reflecting their personal aesthetic. Prince is uniquely positioned to meet this demand by staying at the forefront of racquet sports while introducing a fresh, design-led approach across new categories. This ensures we remain relevant to core players while engaging a new generation of consumers.

Prince pickball racquets for Target. Credits: Target Corporation.

The current market shows a surge in racquet-sport apparel, yet many legacy brands have struggled to fully capture it. What lessons is Prince drawing from sectors like running or soccer, where fashion-conscious consumers now dominate?

Prince’s strength lies in its authentic heritage in tennis, which provides a credible foundation as we expand into apparel. The brand has long been a pioneer driven by innovation, and that same spirit will guide our approach to fashion. By staying true to our roots while evolving with consumer expectations, we can deliver products that resonate both functionally and culturally.

Lifestyle apparel often requires collaborations and/or pop-culture relevance. Are there plans for fashion-forward partnerships or influencer activations to position Prince as a modern lifestyle brand?

Collaborations are a key pillar of Prince’s strategy, particularly under the creative direction of David Grutman. In recent years, the brand has partnered with culturally relevant names such as Sporty & Rich, Siegelman Stable, and Brooks Brothers to name a few. We see strong value in these partnerships and will continue to explore collaborations that bring fresh perspective and cultural relevance to the brand.

How does Prince plan to balance its legacy in performance tennis equipment with ambitions in lifestyle and fashion apparel?

For over 50 years, Prince has been defined by innovation, distinctive colour stories, and a bold graphic identity. These elements remain central to our design approach as we expand into lifestyle apparel. Our goal is to ensure that every product reflects the brand’s heritage while offering versatility and relevance for modern, everyday wear by striking a thoughtful balance between performance credibility and lifestyle appeal.

E-commerce and online retail are growing rapidly in the sports apparel space. How will Prince balance digital-first strategies with traditional retail partnerships to maximise reach?

A strong omnichannel approach is critical to maximising reach. We’ve found an experienced partner who shares our vision for growth, while also maintaining strategic relationships with key retail partners. This balanced approach allows us to meet consumers wherever they choose to shop, ensuring accessibility and consistency across all channels.

What is Prince looking for in key retail partners, and how will this approach evolve as it expands into apparel and lifestyle?

We prioritise partners who understand and value Prince’s authenticity and heritage in sport. As we expand into lifestyle categories, it is equally important to work with retailers who can support a seamless transition from on-court performance to everyday wear.

Beyond North America, are there any geographical regions that present an opportunity for further growth for Prince?

Prince already has a strong international presence which provides a solid foundation for global expansion. We see significant opportunity to extend this brand equity into lifestyle categories across key international markets, bringing a consistent and elevated brand experience to consumers worldwide.