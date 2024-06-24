How Summum is leveraging Modexpress’s expertise to ‘Drive Ambition Together’

When Jos and Jorien Wijker first founded Amsterdam-based fashion label Summum in 1998, the couple did not imagine the international success the brand would have today. Growing from a single collection to 11 stores across the Netherlands and countless wholesale partners, the self-proclaimed “down-to-earth Dutch brand with an international appeal is now sold in eighteen countries and counting. As the brand continues to scale its offerings into new international markets, commercial director Lars Gelling, who has been with the brand for over 18 years and built up its export business, sought the proper logistics and fulfillment partner who could help them achieve their ambitious growth.

With Summum’s international online business expansion, he knew that to keep up with rising customer expectations, particularly regarding shipping speed and cost, it would be best to secure dedicated third-party logistics providers to help manage their inventory storage, order fulfillment, and returns. Wanting to work with a dedicated fashion logistics and fulfillment partner, he reached out to Modexpress back in 2020. “As we were growing and growing, I decided that we needed to find a dedicated logistics partner who could take over the shipping and fulfillment of our pre-orders,” explained Gelling. Established in 1985 as a hanging garment transporter, Modexpress has emerged as the fashion industry's premier international logistics and fulfillment provider. What sets them apart is their diverse range of services tailored to the unique needs of fashion retailers and brands. With seven warehouses in the Netherlands spanning over 200,000 square meters and their own proprietary transport network, Modexpress offers global support to fashion brands. Their strength lies in their ability to blend wholesale, retail, and e-commerce services, adapting to the dynamic demands of the fashion industry.

Since 2021, Modexpress has been in charge of all of Summum’s pre-order shipments, and the partnership between the two has only grown stronger over the years, thanks to the logistics company’s willingness to overcome any challenge and commitment to success. “We’ve been working very closely together the past few years, and I like that our communication is very open and flexible,” added Gelling. As many of Summum’s products include blazers, suits, trousers, and dresses that need to be delivered hanging, working with the right partner who can provide this service without fault was extremely important. Modexpress offers both flat packed and garments on a hanger (GOH) delivery and returns, using a pocket sorter system in its warehouses to ensure all orders and returns are processed quickly, orderly, and effectively. “In this sense, Modexpress is very flexible and helpful in ensuring all pre-orders succeed.”

In 2023, Modexpress managed 600,000 pre-orders for Summum, a significant milestone for both companies. “This number will grow much more in the future because we are extending our business with them,” explained Gelling. Building on their partnership over the last years, Gelling is confident that Modexpress can help Summum with its new logistic and warehouse ambitions as it continues to grow. “As we are still growing in all divisions, we have decided that we want Modexpress to take over all our business-to-business (B2B) re-orders as well as our direct-to-consumer (B2C) orders and returns from July onwards,” said Gelling. A clear example of a successful partnership, Modexpress can manage all of Summum’s B2B re-orders and B2C orders and returns quickly, as the company has the capabilities to scale its offerings and services for all clients. For example, in its newly built warehouse, Modexpress can process up to 125,000 ecommerce items per day and has the additional storage capacity for up to 5 million items, ensuring Modexpress can swiftly and easily respond to Summum’s seasonal variations in order or return volumes next to potential market shifts. “Thanks to this extension of our partnership with Modexpress, we are able to remain at our current headquarters in Amsterdam and concentrate on growing our international markets and fashion collections to strengthen our business,” said Gelling.

In addition to leveraging its market knowledge and experience to help its clients like Summum grow, Modexpress offers a dedicated customer service approach. Providing customer service resources for operational support and direct communication with its clients, Modexpress customer service employees are strategically located on-site, maintaining direct and immediate contact with clients like Summum and employee operations on the floor. “For us, this is a textbook example of partnership with unique chemistry when it comes to daily communication, mutual understanding, enjoyment, and, in the end, getting the job done for Summum,” said Jan Piet Duijn, site manager for Modexpress warehouse at Alphen aan den Rijn. The physical presence and clear communication between the two ensure a dynamic approach, ensuring that issues or inquiries are addressed efficiently. “I appreciate how Modexpress always puts Summum on a very good service level. This truly gives us and our customers the feeling that we are number one in Alphen aan den Rijn,” said Gelling. “We are always in immediate, direct contact with them should any issues arise, and they come to us straight away with solutions.”

Looking ahead, Summum sees plenty of opportunity for growth in both the Netherlands and abroad, and Gelling is keen to continue expanding their business together with Modexpress. “We are focusing on growing in Germany and France as our biggest export markets for the next coming years,” he said. “For Summum, having a logistic partner like Modexpress is necessary to achieve this next stage of growth, and we look forward to growing together.” Always keen to work with clients like Summum, who share the same vision for the future, Modexpress is pleased that their partnership continues to develop. “Our cooperation with Summum is characterized by a high degree of professionalism, combined with Amsterdam humor,” said Cor Noorlander, Chief Commercial Officer at Modexpress. “It is always a pleasure to work with Summum. We value the partnership and the ambition we share for the future.”

