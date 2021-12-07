How to calculate your carbon footprint with PLM

With the EU setting historic sustainability targets such as reducing emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 and achieving climate neutrality by 2050 - fashion businesses need to keep pace with worldwide benchmarks, as well as the expectations of increasingly eco-conscious consumers. But do you know how to calculate your fashion businesses footprint?

It is estimated that the fashion industry produces between 4-10 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases. Pressure is mounting on the sector to be more transparent about its carbon footprint - from textile manufacturing to packaging - and now is the time to implement an eco-responsible, circular business model - starting with calculating your carbon footprint.

CentricSoftware has launched the first instalment of its five-piece e-series ‘Going Green with PLM: the 5 CSR Pillars UK Fashion Businesses Need to Know’ sharing information on how to calculate your carbon footprint, a core pillar of corporate social responsibility.

Measuring your Carbon Footprint with PLM

To be considered ‘green’, fashion businesses must align with the worldwide goal to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, but first, you need to know how to calculate your carbon footprint and PLM can help with that.

One simple way of measuring the carbon footprint of your business is to label or tag information with Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Carbon trackers and consumables. If all of your product data is housed in one centralised database, you can add GHG Carbon trackers to Compositions, Materials, Bill of Materials (BOM), Styles, Suppliers and Own company operations.

By adding this layer of transparency right from the product ideation phase, designers can make informed decisions on fabric and material choices.

Track your progress

Many industry innovators are partnering with platforms such as the Better Cotton Initiative or Sustainable Apparel Coalition, which utilise data from the Higg Index to audit their current carbon footprint and improve results moving forward.

While historically it has been extremely challenging for companies to measure progress against science-based targets, Centric PLM offers fashion businesses a gateway to various specialised databases, including the Higg index, Trustrace and Greencontact. Here you can import and experiment with validated carbon impact data to calculate the carbon footprint, from fibre to the finished product.

The suite of guidebooks has been designed exclusively for professionals in the fashion industry on calculating your carbon footprint, certifying the supply chain, driving a circular economy, embedding social responsibility into your business and monitoring and reducing package waste.