How to sell pre-loved items within an omnichannel strategy

Although the pre-owned market has become more and more popular with customers, its implementation still requires some organisation on the part of the retailer. This is where omnichannel solutions come in. Making pre-owned items available to the entire network seems essential. But how can omnichannel help?

Pre-owned goods, a new strategic focus for retailers

The used goods market is a new strategic axis for retailers, with growth estimates of 84 billion dollars between now and 2030 (GlobalData Consumer Survey). This new consumer trend allows retailers, regardless of industry, to contribute to socially responsible retailing that is as carbon neutral as possible.

The collection process is relatively simple:

1. The customer brings the branded items to the store. 2. Store staff, previously trained in the process, identify and classify the items according to

their condition: Excellent (new with label), Very Good, Good, Poor. Items classified as poor will not be put back on sale but will be recycled.

3. In exchange for the deposited item, the store gives the customer a voucher.

4. Additional checks are made. If everything is in order, the used products are then steam cleaned, relabelled, and resold.

What are the benefits for customers and omnichannel brands?

Enhancing your services to include pre-owned items has many advantages, both for customers and your brands.

Customers can make significant savings by buying pre-loved items, but are also more trusting of retailers selling used items then they would be buying off a consumer-to- consumer platform as they are aware that items are checked and authenticated. This also appeals to customers who are sensitive to sustainability issues as this new way to shop has a significantly small impact on the environment.

For retailers, engaging in the used goods market generates new sales, especially as vouchers given to the customers who bring used items back into stores are reinvested in new items. Customer loyalty and trust is also improved, and new customers can be won over as many younger audiences are big fans of used goods and second-hand stores. Retailers can also optimise margins and generate new revenues through the resale of the same product several times.

Re-marketing pre-owned items in an omnichannel environment

Using an Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) like OneStock will allow retailers to unify stock and organise them, in the same way as it would for new items. It would also allow customers to create baskets that mix both new and used items. The OMS will select the stock point best able to fulfil the order, whilst also respecting the business requirements.

The OMS offers the same omnichannel solutions for pre-owned items as for new items - Order In-store, Ship From Store, Click & Collect, Home Delivery, Reserve & Collect etc.

Finally, pre-owned items bought online or in-store can also be returned by mail or to the store, regardless of where they were bought. The items must be labelled and in a similar condition to that in which they were delivered.

So to summarise, the role of the OMS in the return of used goods is as follows:

1. Establishing a unified stock taking into account both new and pre-owned items.

2. Organising orders, regardless of the type of basket, according to the same business rules.

3. Using the same omnichannel solutions already used by the retailer to process orders: Ship From Store, Order in Store, etc.

4. Offering the same delivery methods as those offered by the retailer for baskets of new items: Click & Collect, Reserve & Collect, home delivery, etc.

5. Offering the possibility of self-service returns on pre-owned items