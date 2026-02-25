How VF Supports and Empowers Neurodivergent Colleagues

Creating an inclusive and supportive workplace is not only a matter of principle; in retail, it is a strategic imperative. At VF, fostering an environment where colleagues can perform at their best ultimately strengthens the customer experience on the shop floor.

Within today’s fast-paced retail landscape, every team member contributes to delivering meaningful and memorable interactions. Neurodivergent colleagues, including individuals with ADHD, autism, dyslexia or Tourette syndrome, bring distinct perspectives, problem-solving approaches and strengths that can enrich teams and drive innovation.

Yet barriers remain. From lengthy diagnostic processes to persistent stigma, many neurodivergent individuals still face challenges that can make it difficult to speak openly about their needs in the workplace. Addressing these obstacles requires awareness, dialogue and practical tools.

In November, a five-week awareness campaign was launched across VF’s European retail teams, led by Valentina Fariselli, Jo McTavish and Ayesha Begum. The initiative included a practical guide offering actionable advice on supporting both team members and customers, encouraging constructive conversations with management and deepening understanding of different neurodivergent experiences.

Associates were also invited to share their personal stories and feedback, helping identify where additional support or resources were needed. The response demonstrated a clear appetite for open dialogue, with many colleagues expressing that they felt recognised and heard.

For VF, this marks an ongoing commitment rather than a one-off initiative. By embedding awareness into recruitment processes, team management and day-to-day retail operations, the company aims to create an environment in which neurodivergent individuals can thrive.

Through sustained focus on understanding, practical support and the celebration of diverse perspectives, inclusion moves beyond intention, becoming an integral part of retail culture and performance.