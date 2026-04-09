HVEG Brands Group achieves B Corp certification for three brands

HVEG Brands Group is taking a significant step in its ESG strategy. With the B Corp certification of Bamboo Basics, Brams Workwear and Maison de Paris, the group further embeds responsible business practices at the core of its organisation. The certification underscores the collective ambition to make a structural positive impact on people, the environment and society.

Within the group, there is a conviction that business extends beyond achieving economic results and can contribute to a more sustainable future for current and future generations. Achieving B Corp status serves as an independent validation. It confirms that the brands meet high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and governance.

A collective approach

In 2024, HVEG Brands Group began an intensive B Corp process, guided by the Dutch consultancy NoDodos. This process focuses not only on what companies do, but primarily on how they operate. It assesses all parts of the organisation, from internal processes and employee policies to supplier relationships and environmental impact.

By undertaking the process at a group level, sustainability principles are not only implemented per brand but are also centrally embedded. According to the group, this ensures a consistent approach and provides scope for further growth without compromising on established standards.

HVEG Brands Group team. Credits: HVEG Brands Group

Concrete steps in the supply chain

The transition to B Corp has led to concrete, measurable steps in the supply chain. For instance, agreements with suppliers have been tightened and formalised in a joint Code of Conduct. Production sites are monitored through independent audits, including BSCI and BEPI assessments.

Additionally, the use of certified materials has been expanded and packaging has been optimised with the aim of reducing ecological impact. Internally, there is also a greater focus on inclusivity, well-being and transparent policymaking.

Continuous improvement as a guiding principle

Within HVEG Brands Group, the certification is not seen as an endpoint but as the beginning of a continuous journey of improvement. The organisation continues to set ambitious goals and communicates openly about both the successes and the challenges involved in the transition to a circular fashion industry.

This approach aligns with the belief that social impact and commercial success can go hand in hand. By embedding these principles at the core of the organisation, HVEG Brands Group aims to contribute to a new standard within the sector.

Bamboo Basics, Brams Workwear and Maison de Paris. Credits: HVEG Brands Group

Role of the brands

Within the joint certification, each brand retains its own identity. Bamboo Basics, known for soft and comfortable underwear, continues to focus on material innovation, including bamboo and Circular Made fibres. Brams Workwear and Maison de Paris translate the collective sustainability goals into their respective segments.

What connects the brands is a shared focus on quality, transparency and responsibility. By collaborating within the HVEG Brands Group, this vision is strengthened and further developed.

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