In response to growth, Les Benjamins eyes global Expansion

Les Benjamins, an Istanbul-based brand led by creative director Bünyamin Aydin, has reported its strongest financial year since the 2020 investment from Esas Holding shareholders.

The brand has evolved from a cult youth label into a market leader in Turkish streetwear, boasting a team of 150 and offices in Istanbul and Dubai. Notable collaborations with the Turkish Olympic team, Nike, Market, Puma, and Coca-Cola have elevated its status.

With total revenues reaching 32 million dollars and a fourteen-fold increase since the investment, Les Benjamins attributes its rapid growth to a steadfast belief in physical retail. The brand already operates eight standalone stores in Turkey and two in the UAE, with plans for further expansion.

In a statement the company said it plans to extend its "Silk Road" expansion eastwards in 2024, with pop-up destinations confirmed for Japan and Saudi Arabia. The brand also said it recognizes the importance of the western market, particularly in Germany, outlining its strategy for global expansion by focusing on opening more stores, pushing creative designs, and launching collaborations with global brands.

“We want to become the most inspiring community-driven fashion brand born out of our region and we can’t wait to see what the future brings. We have been growing like a tech company at 100 percent year-on-year since 2020, whilst remaining profitable.” says Fethi Sabancı Kamışlı, Founder & Managing Partner of Esas Ventures.

“Since the investment, we have remained laser-focused on our commitment to the world of luxury fashion in the Turkish market and have begun our push further. I am deeply passionate about reinstating the Silk Road and introducing the Les Benjamins vision to more people globally,” says Bünyamin Aydin, Creative Director and Founder of Les Benjamins.