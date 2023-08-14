In-Seam, a personal stylist platform, secures 2 million dollars in funding

In-Seam, a cutting-edge US-based platform that facilitates connections between personal shoppers, stylists, and sales personnel, has secured a two million dollars in its second funding round. The significant investment comes on the heels of the company's prior capital raise of 120,000 dollars in November 2022, with investor Techstars playing a pivotal role.

Founded by Amy Wehren, In-Seam connects personal stylists and their clients, offering a curated network of luxury designers that grants users access to an array of premium brands. The platform also extends the benefits of consignment opportunities, complimentary shipping services, and earning commissions, fostering an all-encompassing ecosystem.

Presently, In-Seam has partnership with over 100 designer brands, including Dior, The Row, Khaite, and Dover Street Market. While focused on the US-market, the diverse collaboration portfolio amplifies the platform's commitment to providing top-tier luxury offerings to a discerning clientele.

The second round of funding was secured by Far Out VC, an influential early-stage venture fund. Far Out VC describes itself on being a forward-thinking partner to extraordinary founders embarking on journeys to transform the business landscape through groundbreaking software solutions and innovative business models that hold the potential for widespread adoption. Specialising in pre-seed and seed stage investments, the fund strategically aims for a 5 percent ownership stake upon entry, fueled by substantial early traction and the foresight to become a dominant market leader, culminating in a significant exit.

In-Seam's funding round and strategic partnership with Far Out VC stand as a testament to the platform's commitment to a relatively unexplored channel within the luxury fashion sector. The infusion of fresh capital will undoubtedly fuel the company's ambitious expansion plans.