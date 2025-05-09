Lucien Pagès creates a joint venture with AIPR in the UK

French company Lucien Pagès Communication has merged with AIPR and created the joint venture Lucien Pagès & AIPR in the UK.

Five months after its acquisition by international company The Independents, the Lucien Pagès Communication agency is implementing its expansion strategy with the creation of Lucien Pagès & AIPR. The new entity was created with London-based agency AIPR, founded by Adam Iezzi in 2005. It represents fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as Moncler, JW Anderson, Loewe, Alaïa, Zara and Zara Home.

In a statement, Adam Lezzi said that he had been working with Lucien Pagès for over 15 years. “From our first meeting, I realised that we shared the same values: an absolute requirement in terms of communication, a passion for creativity and great professional rigour,” said the founder of AIPR. He added: “He has become an ally in the work, and more than that, a friend. Thanks to Lucien Pagès’ international reach and The Independents’ extended network, I will be able to offer an even stronger service to my clients, while strengthening my team.”

Lucien Pagès explained that this alliance is the result of a long discussion between Adam and himself. He added: “Today, as a member of The Independents, it’s the perfect time to make this project a reality. I couldn’t be happier.”

Acquired in December 2024 by The Independents group, Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency founded in Paris in 2006. It supports established and emerging brands in the fashion and luxury sectors and, since 2019, has had an office in New York, in addition to its Paris office.