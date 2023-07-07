Inditex Germany Signs the Declaration of Welcoming Out

INDITEX Germany becomes an official PATRON of WELCOMING OUT and sends a message of diversity, openness and acceptance with their internal event "PRIDE DAY" under the motto "YOUR PRIDE IS OURS".

INDITEX (including the brands Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, and Pull&Bear) announces, that the company is now an official PATRON of WELCOMING OUT. As part of this commitment, INDITEX hosted the event "PRIDE DAY" on June 28, 2023 to celebrate LGBTIQ+ and show strong solidarity with the queer community.

Credits: INDITEX Germany, courtesy of the brand

Around 50 colleagues of all brands from across the country gathered in Hamburg to make openness, diversity and acceptance within the company more visible for all employees, who are part of the LGBTIQ+ community and providing a safe space for honest communication. During the event, three employees shared intimate insights into their personal stories, self-discovery processes and coming- out experiences. They talked about individual challenges and how they deal with homophobic interactions both within and outside their workplace. Pavlo Stroblja, the founder and CEO of Queermentor and a LinkedIn Top-Voice, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of mentoring programs and supportive networks for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Markus Hoppe, founder and CEO of WELCOMING OUT, also participated to explain the relevance of this initiative and their participating companies as patrons.

WELCOMING OUT is a project supported by the city of Hamburg and has already gained the support of several well-known companies. The initiative aims to promote acceptance of queer individuals. through a simple symbol. The logo of WELCOMING OUT; two embracing individuals, symbolizes openness towards the LGBTIQ+ community in a straightforward and clear way, signaling, "you can be yourself with me." To spread the message of the initiative, INDITEX distributed stickers and pins with the initiative's logo to its employees nationwide. Through this action, the company wants to convey to colleagues, customers, and applicants a sign of diversity and inclusion. INDITEX follows a zero-tolerance policy against any form of discrimination and aims to create a supportive work environment where every person can be self-determined and proud.