Inside Hans Boodt Mannequins: Crafting Characters, Building Careers

Hans Boodt Mannequins, stationed in Rotterdam, stands as a global authority in the shop window mannequin sector. Known for their craftsmanship, innovation, and keen focus on trends and consumer behavior, they design and develop mannequins that are more than mere props - they are 'characters.'

In their in-house 3D design studio, ideas take form and become retail realities. These creations, printed in their cutting-edge facilities, are then shipped to high-end retail spaces, department stores, and individual retailers in over 75 countries. The process is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, Hans Boodt Mannequins works intimately with clients to ensure their mannequins reflect the unique brand identity, be it from an existing collection or custom-designed.

At the helm of this dynamic, creative company is a team that matches its vigor. A key figure in this operation is the Sales Manager for the UK market, a professional who not only oversees sales growth but also maintains existing accounts and implements strategic sales initiatives. Their thorough knowledge of the retail market contributes significantly to shaping Hans Boodt Mannequins' vision and mission.

The company offers its employees an attractive salary and commission, a company car, and the possibility of mobile working, fostering a better work-life balance. Team members find themselves in an international and diverse environment where individuality is respected, and decision-making paths are short. This role is not just a job; it's a hands-on experience in a world-class organization influencing global retail trends.

Joining Hans Boodt Mannequins is not just about pursuing a career. It’s about being part of a vision that transcends the ordinary and shapes the future of retail, one mannequin at a time.