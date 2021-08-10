Instagram begins testings ads in its Shop tab

Business ads may soon be introduced in the Shop section of the popular social media app, Instagram. The mobile-only feature will be introduced to the global marketplace over the coming months.

The Instagram shopping feature was launched in 2020, with the option for in-app customer checkouts and for fashion brands and other retailers to tag products on their feed. Ads in Instagram Shop will continue with the usual Facebook advertisement system, where businesses can control what is seen by potential customers through Facebook Ads Manager, with the typical auction model used to determine how the ad is to be displayed.

Like other advertisement formats, the casual Instagram user will only see ads related to their personal experiences and interests on the app. To ensure ads are balanced, the company will monitor the rate of people shopping in-app against how many ads an individual will see on their journey.

The new advertising opportunity is currently being tested amongst US-based retailers including DEUX and Fenty Beauty, with the goal to expand to more markets within the upcoming months, reports TechCrunch. There is not yet a set date for when it will be available internationally.

Reels, the TikTok-inspired feature embedded into the app last year, also recently had a similar ad feature implemented in its format. Introduced in June of this year, businesses could start reaching a wider audience through a full-screen visual experience, with ads placed amidst the Reels a viewer is interested in.