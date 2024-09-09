Instagram Top 100 Fashion brands Index

Creating the most effective and engaging social media strategy continues to be a complex challenge for fashion brands around the world. Amidst the rapid evolution of social media platforms, Instagram remains a central focus for many brands, retailers, and designers striving to expand their presence and cultivate a loyal following. Although TikTok has garnered significant attention for its explosive growth, especially among the younger Generation Z demographic, Instagram maintains a pivotal grip within the global fashion industry, serving as a well-established platform that drives trends and shapes consumer behavior with considerable influence.

Instagram’s focus on visual storytelling, curated content, and its diverse range of features, such as ‘stories’, ‘reels’ and shopping integrations, make it an indispensable tool for brands looking to connect with their audiences meaningfully. By leveraging Instagram’s vast reach and its ability to curate visually stunning content, brands can not only showcase their latest collections but also engage with consumers on a deeper level, reinforcing their identity and influence within the fashion landscape.

In order to shine a light on some of the most significant trends and developments in how brands are using social media, FashionUnited has introduced its own Fashion Popularity Index listing the top fashion brands on Instagram.

Nike tops the list with a staggering 304 million followers on Instagram and is an exception in the index. Appealing to a slightly older, affluent demographic that appreciates polished aesthetics and aspirational lifestyles, it should come as no surprise that the next most popular brand on Instagram is millennial favorite Victoria’s Secret. With 76 million followers on Instagram, Victoria’s Secret has witnessed a strong comeback in consumer popularity following a controversial period in 2018 when its annual fashion show was canceled. Maintaining a steady following on Instagram since 2015, this is in part due to its consistent strategy, which offers its social media followers exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes looks, and benefits. Creating a sense of personal engagement, followers feel as though Victoria’s Secret is directly inviting them to connect with the brand and its many celebrity influencers, significantly strengthening customer loyalty. The third most popular brand on Instagram is Spanish fast fashion giant Zara, with 62 million followers. Zara’s social media approach focuses on delivering high-quality visual content, providing timely announcements about new collections, and showcasing its latest cutting-edge fashion trends. Additionally, the brand strategically partners with influencers to broaden its reach and connect with a larger audience.

The forth most popular brand on Instagram is French luxury fashion house Chanel, with 59.9 million followers, closely followed by none other than Louis Vuitton in fifth place with 55.5 million followers, and Italian luxury brand Gucci, with 52 million followers in sixth. According to FashionUnited’s research, five of Instagram’s ten most popular brands are luxury brands, highlighting the platform’s growing significance within the high-end fashion market. Luxury brands are increasingly turning to Instagram as a leading channel to connect with diverse audiences and are implementing successful marketing campaigns through refined social media strategies. Leading fashion houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have solidified their presence on the platform through visually stunning campaigns and exclusive product launches. Leveraging varied content formats on the platform, like ‘stories’ and ‘reels’ with trending music, has further helped these brands facilitate real-time interaction with followers, fostering a sense of exclusivity and immediacy. Luxury brands are also increasingly utilizing Instagram’s shopping features to guide their followers from content discovery to purchase. Dior, for instance, the sixth most popular brand on Instagram with 46.4 million followers, diligently curates its Instagram page with visually captivating editorial campaigns that integrate direct shopping links, allowing followers to buy products straight from their feed. Enhancing its page visual appeal, this strategy also promotes a “see now, buy now” effect, encouraging immediate purchases and boosting the brand’s overall appeal. FashionUnited's Fashion Popularity Index measures online popularity and offers insights that partially reflect these companies; market value and revenue.

The Index is regularly updated, with FashionUnited consistently adding more fashion brands to create a comprehensive top 1000 list. Moreover, FashionUnited will closely monitor and report on the social media campaigns and other digital initiatives of the brands included in this Index.