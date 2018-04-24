ITE Group folds WWB trade publication

London - ITE Group, the organization behind trade events such as Moda, Scoop, and Jacket Required London, has folded WWB Magazine and online platform.

Women's Wear Buyer, more commonly known as WWB, was an industry trade publication dedicated to covering the latest developments in womenswear, as well as essential fashion industry news. However, now, after more than 20 years of running the publication, ITE Group has dedicated to close WWB as it turns its focus to strengthening its industry events.

"After more than 20 great years serving the womenswear industry WWB and wwbonline have now closed," reads a statement on wwbonline. In the statement, the publication goes on to thank its readers, advertisers, and contributors for helping make WWB a success over the years.

FashionUnited has contacted ITE Group for more information on the closing of WWB and wwbonline.

The announcement comes a day after ITE Group revealed it was closing its children's wear trade show Bubble London. "The childrenswear industry has changed hugely over the last ten years, and throughout that time we’ve grown and developed the show to reflect those changes," said Bubble London event director Lindsay Hoyes in a statement.

However, over the last year, the scale of the industry today has made it harder for the children's wear industry to support a national event like Bubble London, added Hoyes, hence the decision to close the show.

