Itsperfect introduces new omnichannel POS for brand stores

Just walk down the main shopping street of any medium-sized city, and you see it straight away: Many fashion brands now have their own brand stores. It’s not just digital-native brands making the move from “clicks” to “bricks”, even more traditional wholesalers recognize the importance of having their own flagship store for brand experience and customer loyalty. To capitalize on this trend and support brands in their omnichannel presence, Itsperfect is introducing its new Point of Sale (POS) for brand stores.

With the new POS, the Dutch market leader in fashion ERP software is perfectly addressing the growing need for integrated retail processes that enable physical stores and online channels to work together seamlessly.

“Wholesale, retail, and e-commerce are continuing to converge and are inextricably connected. At the same time, insight, overview, and control, as well as the optimal utilization of available inventory, remain of great importance in a complex market. Our new POS for fashion brands responds to that reality.” – Stefan Methorst, CEO of Itsperfect

From separate channels to a single omnichannel experience

For many fashion brands, it remains a challenge: different sales channels that coexist but are not fully connected.

At Itsperfect, things work differently. While most ERP solutions integrate with an external retail solution, Itsperfect built its own retail module eight years ago. The major advantage of this is that brands have a single system for all their data, a single point of truth, whether it’s customer data, orders, or returns. And that all information flows in real time from the back office to the point of sale and vice versa.

This not only saves a lot of money and time, but also reduces reliance on third parties and eliminates the hassle of data that doesn’t sync.

In practical terms, this means that store employees have immediate insight into online purchases. A customer who orders online can easily return or exchange items in-store. Conversely, products that are out of stock in the store can still be delivered to the customer’s home via drop shipment.

Credits: Itsperfect

More flexibility on the sales floor

The new POS is designed with the store associate in mind. The interface is intuitive, like a web store, with a fresh look & feel, and a streamlined checkout process.

Sales associates can easily switch between different sales scenarios: from in-store purchases to click & collect, ship-from-store, and returns processing. Features such as applying reason- based discounts and working in dark or light mode also contribute to ease of use. The POS is also fully customizable to match your brand identity and can be used on any device.

In addition, the POS system supports modern retail processes such as:

Picking and shipping online orders from the store

Issuing and redeeming gift cards

Digitally sending receipts

Processing refund payments via debit card

Real-time insights as a management tool

A key component of the POS is real-time data processing. All transactions are processed immediately in Itsperfect’s ERP system.

This gives brands continuous insight into sales performance, inventory, and customer behavior. Through dashboards, users with the appropriate permissions can immediately see what is happening in the store. And there is the ability to view receipts across all locations.

Inventory management is also simplified: store employees can view inventory at other locations, transfer items between stores, and respond immediately to availability. Webshop inventory is available in real time at the cash register, and store inventory can also be displayed in the webshop for dropshipping and click & collect, ensuring a complete omnichannel experience. All of this, of course, with the appropriate authorization rights and logging.

Omnichannel in practice

According to Itsperfect, the strength of the new POS lies primarily in the practical applicability of omnichannel retail.

Features such as click & collect, ship-from-store, and inter-store transfers are fully integrated into daily processes. Stores receive notifications when, for example, a web store order needs to be shipped to a customer. This eliminates the need for brands to link separate systems together.

Promotions, such as volume discounts or bundle deals, can also be easily applied to both online and offline sales.

Part of a comprehensive ERP platform

As mentioned, the POS solution does not stand alone but is part of Itsperfect’s broader ERP platform, which was specifically developed for fashion brands.

Thanks to its modular structure, brands – from clothing and shoes to bags and sporting goods – can start small with the basic ERP and expand it step by step into a complete enterprise solution where all fashion processes converge, and all departments collaborate optimally.

From product development and design with modules such as PLM and PDM, to purchasing via the vendor portal and logistics with a proprietary warehouse solution and integrations with logistics providers. And from sales via the own build B2B webshop for agents and retailers, and the POS for brand stores, to e-commerce via B2C webshops such as Shopify and Shopware, and Marketplace integrators such as ChannelEngine and Tradebyte.

This scalable approach helps brands work more efficiently, adapt more quickly, and stay ahead of the curve in a dynamic market. With a mission to develop the most user-friendly and innovative ERP software for fashion brands, more than 450 international brands now rely on Itsperfect every day to ensure their processes run smoothly and remain future-proof.

About Itsperfect

Itsperfect is the most advanced and user-friendly software solution for fashion brands. All key processes required to run a fashion business are brought together in a single, comprehensive SaaS solution. Featuring a fully integrated B2B shop, its own Point of Sale (POS), and specialized modules for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Warehouse Management (WMS), a vendor portal, and sustainability management. Accessible 24/7 via any device and with 50+ out-of-the-box integrations.

With continuous innovations, such as its own Digital Product Passport, traceability module, and Return & Exchange portal, Itsperfect helps fashion brands stay ahead in a dynamic market.

For more information or a demo: sales@itsperfect.io | +31 85 016 0175