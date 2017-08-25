Jack Wills appoints Tesco’s David Wertheim, Merchandising Director

Jack Wills, the British apparel brand has announced more changes to senior management as they appoint David Wertheim as Merchandising Director.

David Wertheim will start the role, following his departure from Tesco where he played a variety of roles, most recently Group Operations Director for General Merchandise in the UK and central Europe.

He will replace Richard Fawdry at Jack Wills, who held the role for two years.

Wertheim previously worked with Sainsbury’s acting as Head of Merchandising for womenswear, as well as at Marks and Spencer for 20 years, with the same role for menswear, kidswear and women’s footwear.

The change comes just a week after Jack Wills announced their new Chief Marketing Officer as Claire Waugh.

Jack Wills are now back to making profits of 730,000 pounds in the year to January after a reported loss of 13.8 million pounds in 2016. Founder Peter Williams described 2017/18 as a “very exciting year” for the brand, with more changes bound to be announced in the coming months.